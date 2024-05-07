dsm-firmenich: Share repurchase program to cover share plans completed

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich today announces that, as part of its share repurchase program to cover share plans as announced on April 8, 2024, during the period from April 29, 2024 up to and including May 3, 2024 a total number of 547,165 shares have been repurchased on its behalf.

This completes the repurchase of in total 1,000,000 shares as part of an equity forward arrangement. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €104.94 for a total amount of €104.9 million.

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced April 8, 2024 - Equity Forward'.

Under the forward transaction dsm-firmenich expects to take delivery of the shares in 2025.

