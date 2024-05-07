Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.05.2024
+56,25% in 5 Tagen: Genialer Schachzug - diese Übernahme verändert alles
WKN: A2QDK9 | ISIN: NO0010892094 | Ticker-Symbol: 60E
07.05.2024 | 07:30
Salmon Evolution ASA: NOK 40/kg in farming EBITDA margin in Q1 2024

OSLO, Norway, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salmon Evolution ASA ("Salmon Evolution" or the "Company", OSE: SALME) reported operating revenues of NOK 100.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a group EBITDA of NOK 24.1 million. The first quarter constitutes a significant milestone for Salmon Evolution with strong profitability and positive EBIT at Group level.

"In Salmon Evolution we have a vision to grow salmon on land with excellent biology in a highly profitable way", CEO of Salmon Evolution, Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen said. "The strong results in the first quarter are a testament to this and truly demonstrates that Salmon Evolution has established a unique, efficient and profitable growth platform. We are only at the start of our journey", he continued.

Highlights in the quarter:

  • Farming EBITDA of NOK 36.2 million, NOK 40.2 EBITDA/kg.
  • Group EBITDA of 24.1 million and group EBIT of NOK 5.8 million.
  • Q1 harvest volumes of 901 tonnes HOG, with average weight of 4.6 kg LW, superior share of 96 % and strong price realization.
  • Record high standing biomass of almost 2,700 tonnes LW end of quarter.
  • Stable operations with net biomass growth of ~1,560 tonnes LW, up 8 % from Q4 2023.
  • Q2 harvest volumes expected in the range of 1,600 - 1,800 tonnes HOG.

Results presentation:

CEO Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen and CFO Trond Vadset Veibust will present the results for the first quarter of 2024 at Hotel Continental in Oslo, Tuesday 7 May 2024 at 08:00 CET. A delicious sashimi buffet with salmon from Indre Harøy will be served from 07:45 CET. Note: The presentation will take place in Teatersalen.

Participants may also follow the presentation and submit questions through a live webcast available on www.salmonevolution.no, or with the following link: https://events.webcast.no/salmon-evolution/OEpmPDaoyhi5siPjdg0b/4N4FewYC7AMYtNn8F97N

The presentation and Q&A will be held in English.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:
Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen, CEO
thsp@salmone.no
+47 91 19 13 27

Trond Vadset Veibust, CFO
tvv@salmone.no
+47 48 09 05 95

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/salmon-evolution/r/salmon-evolution-asa--nok-40-kg-in-farming-ebitda-margin-in-q1-2024,c3974448

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/19899/3974448/823d3e36290d3e12.pdf

SALME Q1 2024 Report

https://mb.cision.com/Public/19899/3974448/84bc811d35798683.pdf

SALME Q1 2024 Presentation

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/salmon-evolution-asa-nok-40kg-in-farming-ebitda-margin-in-q1-2024-302137661.html

