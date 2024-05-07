New LeGer Fragrance To Join Coty's Mass Fragrance Portfolio

Today, Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) (Paris:COTY), one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, skin and body care, is pleased to announce that it has signed a long term license agreement with Lena Gercke to develop, produce, and distribute LeGer's debut fragrance.

This agreement marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between Coty and German Television Presenter and Model, Lena Gercke. The agreement is rooted in a mutual focus on empowerment, inspiration, and innovation. The collaboration comes as Coty continues to elevate and diversify its portfolio, continuously bringing new products, brands, and innovations to the forefront.

Stefano Curti, Coty's Chief Brands Officer Consumer Beauty, said: "We are delighted to be collaborating with Lena Gercke to bring our shared vision to life in the beauty space. Lena's fashion brand LeGer is one of the fastest growing personal fashion labels in Germany, creating unique yet timeless pieces that empower women through fashion. Together, we are excited to work with Lena in building her presence in the beauty market with a fragrance that is authentically her."

Lena Gercke, LeGer CEO and Founder, added: "This partnership with Coty marks another big step for the brand as we make our foray into the beauty space. I am thrilled to be working with the industry leader, to develop a fragrance which is emblematic of the ethos that underpinned LeGer's creation: the idea of being able to express yourself freely and feel confident and comfortable with who you are."

Coty will develop, produce, and distribute the new LeGer fragrance, which is expected to launch in the DACH region this summer.

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. We serve consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 125 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About LeGer

Lena Gercke launched her fashion label, LeGer by Lena Gercke, in collaboration with the online retailer AboutYou in 2017. By 2019, LeGer was named Germany's most successful personal brand and the following year, she moved the now independent company to Berlin. Since then, Lena has grown the business, expanding LeGer into furniture and home accessories under LeGer Home. And now, in 2024, she has taken the next step with LeGer Beauty, in partnership with Coty.

Lena Gercke's modeling career took off after she won 'Germany's next Topmodel', leading to work with global brands such as Adidas, BMW, Maybelline, Intimissimi, and Syoss. Lena has also been a regular on German and Austrian TV, initially on the jury of Germany's Got Talent before launching her own show and hosting one of Germany's most successful shows, The Voice of Germany.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240506174012/en/

Contacts:

Coty Inc.

Antonia Werther

Antonia_werther@cotyinc.com

LeGer

Besna Kahraman

b.kahraman@ab-glanz.de