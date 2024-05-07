Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET):

April 24 April 23 Change Jan-April 2024 Jan-April 2023 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 101,250 98,737 3% 403,051 420,641 -4% Passenger Shuttles Passenger cars* 173,058 214,973 -19% 554,377 602,110 -8% * Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In April 2024, LeShuttle Freight carried 101,250 trucks, up 3% compared to April 2023. Since 1 January, more than 400,000 trucks have crossed the Channel on board the Shuttles.

LeShuttle carried 173,058 passenger vehicles in April, down 19% compared to April 2023, due to the Easter weekend occurring in March 2024. Over 550,000 passenger vehicles have been transported since 1 January.

The May traffic figures will be published on Tuesday 11 June 2024, before the market opens.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, close to 500 million people and more than 102 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment (through its activities, the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.9 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

