The LEGO Group: Calling All Dreamers: LEGO® DREAMZzz Season Two Is Coming - But With a New Threat to the Dream World!

LEGO® DREAMZzz: Night of the Never Witch episodes air worldwide from May 17, with a further ten episodes to follow in September.

A new villain, the Never Witch, is threatening to steal memories and disrupt the fragile harmony between the dream world and waking world.

The LEGO Group also announced the release of nine brand-new LEGO DREAMZzz sets on sale in August later this year.

To celebrate the new season, the LEGO Group is asking kids to defend the dream world and take part in the LEGO DREAMZzz Census.

BILLUND, Denmark, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The LEGO Group has announced the highly anticipated second season of LEGO DREAMZzz show called Night of the Never Witch, with a new villain bringing chaos to the dream world from May 17!

The Adventure Continues

This two-part season offers our high-school-friends-turned-dream-chasers plenty of opportunity for creativity and discovery, with adventure lurking around every corner. Following on season one's Trials of the Dream Chasers storyline, season two picks back up with Mateo, Izzie, Cooper, Logan and Zoey as they continue to keep the dream world safe as part of their secret agency, the Night Bureau.

The season opens with a bang as the Never Witch breaks out of the Murky Realm, where she had been imprisoned by the Nightmare King. Once escaped, the Never Witch uses her powers to steal memories, create a group of evil doppelgangers and capture dream realms in indestructible doom-domes. The fate of the entire dream world is on the line as the Never Witch begins her master spell to end dreaming forever, and only the dream chasers can stop her!

Join this season's latest adventures from May 17 and watch the LEGO DREAMZzz: Night of the Never Witch episodes on LEGO YouTube. Keep your eyes peeled for the second half of the season, which will air in September later this year.

Ignite Imaginations with New Sets

To celebrate the new series, the LEGO Group has also announced the release of nine all-new LEGO DREAMZzz sets that encourage children to bring their wildest dreams to life.

Fans can race into the dream world using Zoey's Cat Motorcycle, a cool toy cat that can be transformed into a catbike with wheels or a speedy cat powered by turbo boosters. With Izzie's Dream Animals, children can chase down the Never Witch's raven by building red panda to pursue it on land, a bird to pursue it in the sky or even a sea turtle to pursue it underwater.

Cooper's Robot Dinosaur C-Rex lets fans help Zoey and Cooper to get back the dream jar, by building an awesome dinosaur model! Children can transform Cooper's LEGO® junkyard into a fierce T. rex with a thrashing tail or a flying pterodactyl with wings.

Finally, imagination can truly soar with the Never Witch's Midnight Raven. Have fun building the Never Witch's awesome raven before transforming it into a raven-hut combination or rebuilding it as a collection of three cool creature toys: a walking house, a cauldron spider and a giant raven.

More new sets include Zoey's Dream Jet Pack Booster, Logan the Might Panda, the Never Witch's Nightmare Creatures and the epic Castle Nocturnia.

Cerim Manovi, Creative Director for the LEGO DREAMZzz franchise, said: "the LEGO DREAMZzz content and products celebrate the infinite possibilities of dreaming, allowing kids to tell their own unique stories through creative play. We kept creative play front and centre when developing the new sets. This year we're excited to reveal that some of our new product sets include up to three different play options packed into the product offering, inviting children to make their own choices when building and telling their own unique stories. For example, fans can choose to convert Mateo's gooey companion into a street knight mech, a street knight centaur or a street battle mech with the Mateo and Z-Blob the Knight Battle Mech set."

The new LEGO DREAMZzz sets will be available to purchase from August 1, 2024, however fans can now pre-order Cooper's Robot Dinosaur C-rex, the Never Witch's Midnight Raven and the Mateo and Z-Blob the Knight Battle Mech set via LEGO stores, LEGO.com/DREAMZzz and from select leading retailers around the world.

Help Defend the Dream World

The Never Witch wants to steal our dreams and make you forget, but the LEGO Group believes dreams are the ultimate expression of our creativity and should be protected.

To defend children's dreams against the Never Witch and ensure they are remembered forever, the LEGO Group is asking parents to sit down with their kids aged 6-12 to tell us about their dreams as part of the LEGO DREAMZzz Census to form one of the largest libraries of children's wonderful dreams.

The findings of the LEGO DREAMZzz Census will also be used to help parents understand the power and creativity of their children's dreams. To participate in the LEGO DREAMZzz Census, head to LEGO.com/DREAMZzz-Census.

Product Details

Zoey's Cat Motorcycle

Age : 7+

: 7+ Price: €19.99 / $19.99 / £17.99

€19.99 / $19.99 / £17.99 Pieces: 226 pieces

226 pieces Product No: 71479

71479 Dimensions: 11cm high, 22cm long, 6cm wide

11cm high, 22cm long, 6cm wide Available: 1st August 2024

1st August 2024 Link: LEGO.com/DREAMZzz

Logan the Mighty Panda

Age: 7+

7+ Price: €29.99 / $29.99 / £24.99

€29.99 / $29.99 / £24.99 Pieces: 342 pieces

342 pieces Product No: 71480

71480 Dimensions: 15cm high, 9cm long, 15cm wide

15cm high, 9cm long, 15cm wide Available: 1st August 2024

1st August 2024 Link: LEGO.com/DREAMZzz

Cooper's Robot Dinosaur C-Rex

Age : 9+

9+ Price : €79.99/ $79.99 / £69.99

€79.99/ $79.99 / £69.99 Pieces : 917 pieces

917 pieces Product No : 71484

71484 Dimensions: 18cm high, 36cm long, 18cm wide

18cm high, 36cm long, 18cm wide Available : 1st August 2024

1st August 2024 Link: LEGO.com/DREAMZzz

Zoey's Dream Jet Pack Booster

Age: 7+

7+ Price : €3.99 / $4.99 / £3.49

€3.99 / $4.99 / £3.49 Pieces: 37

37 Product No: 30660

30660 Dimensions: 4cm high, 3cm long and 9cm wide

4cm high, 3cm long and 9cm wide Available : 1st August 2024

1st August 2024 Link: LEGO.com/DREAMZzz

Mateo and Z-Blob the Knight Battle Mech

Age: 10+

10+ Price : €129.99/ $129.99 / £114.99

€129.99/ $129.99 / £114.99 Pieces: 1,333

1,333 Product No: 71485

71485 Dimensions: 35cm high, 27cm long, 27cm wide

35cm high, 27cm long, 27cm wide Available: 1st August 2024

1st August 2024 Link: LEGO.com/DREAMZzz

The Never Witch's Midnight Raven

Age: 9+

9+ Price: €99.99 / $99.99 / £89.99

€99.99 / $99.99 / £89.99 Pieces: 1,203

1,203 Product No: 71478

71478 Dimensions: 24cm high, 51cm long, 44cm wide

24cm high, 51cm long, 44cm wide Available: 1st August 2024

1st August 2024 Link: LEGO.com/DREAMZzz

Izzie's Dream Animals

Age : 8+

8+ Price : €39.99/ $39.99 / £34.99

€39.99/ $39.99 / £34.99 Pieces : 328

328 Product No : 71481

71481 Dimensions : 19cm high, 18cm long, 10cm wide

19cm high, 18cm long, 10cm wide Available : 1st August 2024

1st August 2024 Link: LEGO.com/DREAMZzz

The Never Witch's Nightmare Creatures

Age : 9+

9+ Price : €44.99/ $44.99 / £39.99

€44.99/ $44.99 / £39.99 Pieces : 457

457 Product No : 71483

71483 Dimensions : 12cm high, 28cm long, 25cm wide

12cm high, 28cm long, 25cm wide Available: 1st August 2024

1st August 2024 Link: LEGO.com/DREAMZzz

Castle Nocturnia

Age: 9+

9+ Price: €199.99 / $199.99 / £169.99

€199.99 / $199.99 / £169.99 Pieces: 1,742

1,742 Product No: 71486

71486 Dimensions: 41cm high, 31cm long, 31cm wide

41cm high, 31cm long, 31cm wide Available: 1st August 2024

1st August 2024 Link: LEGO.com/DREAMZzz

About the LEGO Group:

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words Leg Godt, which mean "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide.

For more news from the LEGO Group, information about our financial performance and responsibility engagement, please visit www.LEGO.com/aboutus.

