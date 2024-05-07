Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07
7 May 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
3 May 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
24,630
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
704.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
692.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
699.7843p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 189,722,577 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 1,733,595 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
409
693
12:48:15
OD_7xpHgsh-00
CHIX
394
693
12:48:15
OD_7xpHgsi-01
XLON
292
692
12:48:15
OD_7xpHgsj-00
BATE
427
698
12:54:04
OD_7xpJ9gE-00
XLON
169
698
12:54:05
OD_7xpJ9wO-00
XLON
394
698
12:54:06
OD_7xpJACV-00
XLON
245
698
12:54:06
OD_7xpJACW-00
XLON
440
698
12:54:06
OD_7xpJACW-02
XLON
869
697
12:54:06
OD_7xpJACY-00
XLON
78
698
12:54:08
OD_7xpJAih-00
XLON
63
698
12:54:08
OD_7xpJAih-02
XLON
441
698
12:54:08
OD_7xpJAii-00
XLON
440
698
12:54:08
OD_7xpJAij-00
XLON
82
698
12:54:09
OD_7xpJAyt-00
XLON
80
698
12:54:09
OD_7xpJAyt-02
XLON
318
698
12:54:09
OD_7xpJAyu-00
XLON
102
698
13:00:15
OD_7xpKiCL-00
CHIX
321
698
13:00:15
OD_7xpKiCM-00
CHIX
442
698
13:06:12
OD_7xpMD4A-00
XLON
478
698
13:06:14
OD_7xpMDai-00
XLON
561
698
13:12:18
OD_7xpNkHO-00
CHIX
335
698
13:24:26
OD_7xpQnfb-00
AQXE
357
698
13:28:21
OD_7xpRmne-00
CHIX
114
700
13:42:12
OD_7xpVGzJ-00
TRQX
127
700
13:42:12
OD_7xpVGzJ-02
TRQX
246
700
13:42:12
OD_7xpVGzK-00
CHIX
516
700
13:42:12
OD_7xpVGzK-02
BATE
242
700
13:42:12
OD_7xpVGzL-00
XLON
263
700
13:42:12
OD_7xpVGzL-02
AQXE
351
700
13:42:12
OD_7xpVGzM-01
XLON
252
700
13:42:12
OD_7xpVGzM-03
CHIX
522
700
13:53:07
OD_7xpY1Nf-00
XLON
478
700
14:01:25
OD_7xpa6r9-00
XLON
300
700
14:01:25
OD_7xpa6rA-00
BATE
556
699
14:01:31
OD_7xpa8Jb-00
CHIX
1399
699
14:19:00
OD_7xpeXEg-00
XLON
236
699
14:19:00
OD_7xpeXEh-01
XLON
25
699
14:19:00
OD_7xpeXEh-03
XLON
252
701
14:29:55
OD_7xphHmI-00
AQXE
113
701
14:30:22
OD_7xphOnr-00
TRQX
406
701
14:31:02
OD_7xphZCz-00
XLON
405
701
14:31:03
OD_7xphZT6-00
XLON
485
701
14:31:04
OD_7xphZjR-00
XLON
431
701
14:31:05
OD_7xphZzP-00
XLON
321
701
14:31:06
OD_7xphaFm-00
XLON
592
701
14:31:08
OD_7xphalo-00
XLON
284
701
14:33:34
OD_7xpiCch-00
AQXE
612
701
14:33:34
OD_7xpiCci-01
XLON
400
700
14:35:28
OD_7xpigHd-00
CHIX
259
700
14:35:28
OD_7xpigHd-02
TRQX
14
700
14:35:28
OD_7xpigHe-00
TRQX
274
700
14:35:28
OD_7xpigHe-02
TRQX
151
703
14:53:35
OD_7xpnFBU-00
CHIX
102
703
14:53:36
OD_7xpnFRj-00
CHIX
217
703
14:53:37
OD_7xpnFhm-00
CHIX
102
703
14:53:38
OD_7xpnFxu-00
CHIX
118
703
14:53:39
OD_7xpnGE2-00
CHIX
445
703
14:55:19
OD_7xpngFF-00
XLON
138
703
14:55:19
OD_7xpngFF-02
XLON
530
703
14:55:20
OD_7xpngVO-00
XLON
53
704
14:59:22
OD_7xpohSL-00
XLON
153
704
14:59:22
OD_7xpohSL-02
XLON
440
704
14:59:22
OD_7xpohSM-00
XLON
11
703
15:00:32
OD_7xpozWt-02
TRQX
669
702
15:00:32
OD_7xpozWt-04
CHIX
359
703
15:00:32
OD_7xpozWu-00
TRQX
1150
702
15:00:32
OD_7xpozWu-02
BATE
137
702
15:01:44
OD_7xppIIZ-00
TRQX
351
702
15:01:44
OD_7xppIIa-00
XLON
141
702
15:01:44
OD_7xppIIb-00
TRQX
150
702
15:01:44
OD_7xppIIb-02
XLON
371
702
15:01:44
OD_7xppIIc-01
BATE
119
700
15:08:25
OD_7xpqyYA-00
CHIX
439
700
15:08:25
OD_7xpqyYB-01
CHIX
71
701
16:29:40
OD_7xqBQve-00
CHIX
1
701
16:29:40
OD_7xqBQve-02
CHIX