Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

7 May 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

3 May 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

24,630

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

704.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

692.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

699.7843p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 189,722,577 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 1,733,595 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

409

693

12:48:15

OD_7xpHgsh-00

CHIX

394

693

12:48:15

OD_7xpHgsi-01

XLON

292

692

12:48:15

OD_7xpHgsj-00

BATE

427

698

12:54:04

OD_7xpJ9gE-00

XLON

169

698

12:54:05

OD_7xpJ9wO-00

XLON

394

698

12:54:06

OD_7xpJACV-00

XLON

245

698

12:54:06

OD_7xpJACW-00

XLON

440

698

12:54:06

OD_7xpJACW-02

XLON

869

697

12:54:06

OD_7xpJACY-00

XLON

78

698

12:54:08

OD_7xpJAih-00

XLON

63

698

12:54:08

OD_7xpJAih-02

XLON

441

698

12:54:08

OD_7xpJAii-00

XLON

440

698

12:54:08

OD_7xpJAij-00

XLON

82

698

12:54:09

OD_7xpJAyt-00

XLON

80

698

12:54:09

OD_7xpJAyt-02

XLON

318

698

12:54:09

OD_7xpJAyu-00

XLON

102

698

13:00:15

OD_7xpKiCL-00

CHIX

321

698

13:00:15

OD_7xpKiCM-00

CHIX

442

698

13:06:12

OD_7xpMD4A-00

XLON

478

698

13:06:14

OD_7xpMDai-00

XLON

561

698

13:12:18

OD_7xpNkHO-00

CHIX

335

698

13:24:26

OD_7xpQnfb-00

AQXE

357

698

13:28:21

OD_7xpRmne-00

CHIX

114

700

13:42:12

OD_7xpVGzJ-00

TRQX

127

700

13:42:12

OD_7xpVGzJ-02

TRQX

246

700

13:42:12

OD_7xpVGzK-00

CHIX

516

700

13:42:12

OD_7xpVGzK-02

BATE

242

700

13:42:12

OD_7xpVGzL-00

XLON

263

700

13:42:12

OD_7xpVGzL-02

AQXE

351

700

13:42:12

OD_7xpVGzM-01

XLON

252

700

13:42:12

OD_7xpVGzM-03

CHIX

522

700

13:53:07

OD_7xpY1Nf-00

XLON

478

700

14:01:25

OD_7xpa6r9-00

XLON

300

700

14:01:25

OD_7xpa6rA-00

BATE

556

699

14:01:31

OD_7xpa8Jb-00

CHIX

1399

699

14:19:00

OD_7xpeXEg-00

XLON

236

699

14:19:00

OD_7xpeXEh-01

XLON

25

699

14:19:00

OD_7xpeXEh-03

XLON

252

701

14:29:55

OD_7xphHmI-00

AQXE

113

701

14:30:22

OD_7xphOnr-00

TRQX

406

701

14:31:02

OD_7xphZCz-00

XLON

405

701

14:31:03

OD_7xphZT6-00

XLON

485

701

14:31:04

OD_7xphZjR-00

XLON

431

701

14:31:05

OD_7xphZzP-00

XLON

321

701

14:31:06

OD_7xphaFm-00

XLON

592

701

14:31:08

OD_7xphalo-00

XLON

284

701

14:33:34

OD_7xpiCch-00

AQXE

612

701

14:33:34

OD_7xpiCci-01

XLON

400

700

14:35:28

OD_7xpigHd-00

CHIX

259

700

14:35:28

OD_7xpigHd-02

TRQX

14

700

14:35:28

OD_7xpigHe-00

TRQX

274

700

14:35:28

OD_7xpigHe-02

TRQX

151

703

14:53:35

OD_7xpnFBU-00

CHIX

102

703

14:53:36

OD_7xpnFRj-00

CHIX

217

703

14:53:37

OD_7xpnFhm-00

CHIX

102

703

14:53:38

OD_7xpnFxu-00

CHIX

118

703

14:53:39

OD_7xpnGE2-00

CHIX

445

703

14:55:19

OD_7xpngFF-00

XLON

138

703

14:55:19

OD_7xpngFF-02

XLON

530

703

14:55:20

OD_7xpngVO-00

XLON

53

704

14:59:22

OD_7xpohSL-00

XLON

153

704

14:59:22

OD_7xpohSL-02

XLON

440

704

14:59:22

OD_7xpohSM-00

XLON

11

703

15:00:32

OD_7xpozWt-02

TRQX

669

702

15:00:32

OD_7xpozWt-04

CHIX

359

703

15:00:32

OD_7xpozWu-00

TRQX

1150

702

15:00:32

OD_7xpozWu-02

BATE

137

702

15:01:44

OD_7xppIIZ-00

TRQX

351

702

15:01:44

OD_7xppIIa-00

XLON

141

702

15:01:44

OD_7xppIIb-00

TRQX

150

702

15:01:44

OD_7xppIIb-02

XLON

371

702

15:01:44

OD_7xppIIc-01

BATE

119

700

15:08:25

OD_7xpqyYA-00

CHIX

439

700

15:08:25

OD_7xpqyYB-01

CHIX

71

701

16:29:40

OD_7xqBQve-00

CHIX

1

701

16:29:40

OD_7xqBQve-02

CHIX


