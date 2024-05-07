KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 29 April 2024 and 3 May 2024, included:
|Date
|No. of shares
|Total price
|Average price
|Lowest price
|Highest price
|29-04-2024
|74 000
|€ 5 123 272
|€ 69.23
|€ 68.78
|€ 69.68
|30-04-2024
|73 000
|€ 5 091 903
|€ 69.75
|€ 69.28
|€ 69.90
|02-05-2024
|73 000
|€ 5 104 897
|€ 69.93
|€ 69.26
|€ 70.86
|03-05-2024
|73 000
|€ 5 115 256
|€ 70.07
|€ 69.62
|€ 70.62
Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 15 424 378 on 3 May 2024, for a total consideration of € 923 770 787.
