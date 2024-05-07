Infinity with Adaptis and Everlast Total Ankle System, featuring Prophecy Surgical Planning, is designed to deliver efficient and accurate implementation

Stryker (NYSE:SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, announced the successful completion of the first European surgeries using the Infinity Total Ankle System with Adaptis and Everlast technology. The initial procedures were completed by Mr. David N. Townshend FRCS (Orth), Consultant Trauma Orthopaedic Surgeon at North Tyneside General Hospital, United Kingdom, and are the start of the UK Infinity with Adaptis and Everlast study.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240506564749/en/

Stryker's Infinity with Adaptis and Everlast Total Ankle System, featuring Prophecy Surgical Planning, is designed to deliver efficient and accurate implementation. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are delighted to have implanted the first patient using Stryker's Infinity Total Ankle System with Adaptis and Everlast technology as part of the UK post-market clinical study," said Mr. Townshend. "This new technology marks the next step of the Infinity Total Ankle System which has already shown promising outcomes and survivorship for our patients with end stage ankle arthritis. We look forward to sharing the results of this clinical study."

"Infinity with Adaptis builds on the legacy of the original Infinity Total Ankle, with a decade of clinical use. Recent publication data showed a 98.8% survivorship at two years of the original Infinity implant,1 demonstrating its safety and efficacy as a low-profile prosthesis for surgeons treating end-stage ankle arthritis," said Markus Ochs, vice president and general manager of Stryker's European Trauma Extremities business. "These initial procedures highlight Stryker's dedication to innovation and commitment through research, enhancing our collaboration with surgeons."

The Infinity Total Ankle System consists of a titanium alloy tibial tray, cobalt chromium talar dome, and polyethylene insert and features a low-profile tibial implant design. The Adaptis 3D-printed total ankle implants2 incorporate porous metal components strategically designed to act as a scaffold, facilitating boney ingrowth.3* The Everlast highly cross-linked polyethylene inserts, blended with vitamin E, have been demonstrated to improve wear resistance.4 The interchangeability of the two talar options adds versatility to the system, designed for catering to diverse patient needs.

The system is optimized for efficiency4 through Prophecy Surgical Planning, which includes patient-specific instruments.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

References:

Townshend D, Bing A, Blundell C, et al. Two to Five-Year Outcomes of Total Ankle Arthroplasty with the Infinity Fixed-Bearing Implant: A Concise Followup of a Previous Report*. J Bone Jt Surg. Published online 2023. doi:10.2106/jbjs.22.01294 Not available in all markets. Claim based on data from rabbit femur model. It is unknown how these results compare with clinical results in humans. Internal Report ER18-0017. Rev 00, 2018, Memphis, TN When compared to Stryker traditional ankle UHMWPE poly inserts through bench top testing according to ISO 22622. Internal Report ER19-0030. Rev 00, 2018, Memphis, TN. Hsu AR, Davis WH, Cohen BE, Jones CP, Ellington JK, Anderson RB. Radiographic Outcomes of Preoperative CT Scan-Derived Patient-Specific Total Ankle Arthroplasty. Foot Ankle Int. May 4 2015.

____________________________________

A surgeon must always rely on his or her own professional clinical judgment when deciding whether to use a particular product when treating a particular patient. Stryker does not dispense medical advice and recommends that surgeons be trained in the use of any product before using it in surgery.

The information presented is intended to demonstrate the breadth of Stryker's product offerings. A surgeon must always refer to the package insert, product label and/or instructions for use before using any of Stryker's products. Products may not be available in all markets because product availability is subject to the regulatory and/or medical practices in individual markets. Please contact your sales representative if you have questions about the availability of products in your area.

Stryker Corporation or its divisions or other corporate affiliated entities own, use or have applied for the following trademarks or service marks: Blueprint, Stryker. Microsoft and HoloLens are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. All other trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners or holders.

Copyright 2024 Stryker

Content ID: AP-017397

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240506564749/en/

Contacts:

Sampson Public Relations Group

Andrea Sampson

President/CEO

asampson@sampsonprgroup.com