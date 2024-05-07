Listing of AS Grenardi Group bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 3, 2024 to list Grenardi Group bonds on Baltic Bond list as of May 8, 2024. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS Grenardi Group Issuer's shortname GREG Securities ISIN code LV0000860179 Securities maturity date 16.04.2027 Nominal value of one security 100 EUR Number of listed securities 120 000 Nominal value 12 000 000 EUR Fixed annual coupon rate 10% Coupon payments On every last day of the month Orderbook shortname GREG100027A Grenardi Group Base Prospectus and Final Terms are available in the announcement here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.