Worldwide leader in video commerce extends long-standing partnership to continue broadcasting multiple HD and SD channels from SES's prime 19.2 degrees East and 28.2/28.5 degrees East video neighbourhoods

Home shoppers across Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland will continue to receive an immersive, high-quality in-home shopping experience as QVC Germany and QVC UK have extended their partnerships with SES in multi-year agreements.

For QVC Germany, the extension secures capacity on SES's prime neighbourhood at the 19.2 degrees East for QVC HD, QVC2 HD and QVC Style HD channels. For QVC UK, the extension secures capacity over SES's 28.2/28.5 degrees East satellites for QVC HD, QVC Style HD, QVC Beauty and QVC Extra as well as ground services, including uplinking, encoding and monitoring.

QVC is a world leader in video commerce (vCommerce), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. Since the 1990s, QVC has been leveraging SES's satellites to broadcast their vCommerce channels to audiences in markets around the world.

"The long-standing partnership with SES gives us the opportunity to continue to inspire our viewers with interactive live programming and attractive products," said Judith Haker, Director Platform Development Distribution at QVC International. "Thanks to our extended agreements, we are able to address our audience's viewing habits and demand for in-home shopping experiences by ensuring our HD and SD channels remain available on all platforms across key European markets in the long term."

"QVC pioneered in-home shopping and continues to enhance the vCommerce experience as an integral and convenient part of viewers busy lives," said Norbert Hölzle, Global Head of Media at SES. "These extensions also underscore the critical role satellite distribution plays for direct-to-home TV service in terms of its quality, reliability and reaching the widest audience possible."

Between its prime video neighbourhoods at 19.2 degrees East and 28.2/28.5 degrees East, SES reaches 177 million TV households, representing 65% of all European TV households. Later this year, SES will launch its state-of-the-art ASTRA 1P, a Ku-band, wide-beam satellite to reinforce the 19.2 degrees East video neighbourhood, further strengthening its position as a trusted partner for leading media and entertainment providers.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates the world's only geosynchronous orbit and medium earth orbit (GEO-MEO) constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance. By leveraging its vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries over 6,400 channels, reaching 363 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About QVC

QVC® is a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 13 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages.

To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, unternehmen.qvc.de (in German), corporate.qvc.it (in Italian), or corporate.qvc.jp (in Japanese), or follow QVC on LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises six leading retail brands QVC, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

