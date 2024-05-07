Gcore Welcomes International Business Visionary, Dr. Philipp Roesler, to Board of Directors

Expert in business growth strategies and former German Vice Chancellor takes up new role of Board Observer at Gcore

LUXEMBOURG, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gcore, the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider, today announced the appointment of the highly accomplished business consultant Dr. Philipp Roesler as Board Observer. In his new position, Dr. Roesler will play a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategic direction, helping Gcore to realize its global market expansion goals.

The appointment of Dr. Roesler is a significant milestone for the company, allowing it to leverage his considerable experience and expertise in the implementation of strategies that result in sustainable business growth.

Additionally, Dr. Philipp Roesler steps in the position of Chair for the newly established International Advisory Board at Gcore. Under his leadership, this Board will serve as a vital resource for the company, providing strategic guidance, industry expertise, and robust risk management support.

Dr. Roesler is a polymath who, alongside his career as a cardiothoracic surgeon in which he holds a Doctorate, pursued his interests in federal and national politics. He served as Federal Minister of Health from 2009 to 2011, and subsequently held the positions of Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Economics and Technology from 2011 to 2013 in Germany. He later became Head of the Centre for Regional Strategies at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

It is his experience in the health and technology sectors that Dr. Roesler brought into his work as a business consultant. Having set up Consessor AG in 2020, he has since held a number of high-profile board positions, advised on cross-border investments, market access and development, and remained in high demand as a mentor for ambitious new businesses.

Dr. Philipp Roesler commented, "I am delighted to join Gcore. In today's increasingly globalized technology landscape, issues surrounding access to cloud resources and data sovereignty have escalated significantly. It is my firm belief that every nation must develop its own artificial intelligence infrastructure to leverage economic opportunities while safeguarding its unique cultural identity. As a European-based provider, Gcore has consistently proven its capability in delivering both public and private cloud services on a global scale, positioning itself as a potential key player in this evolving arena."

"It is an honour to welcome Dr. Philipp Roesler to the Gcore Board of Directors and International Advisory Board. His passion for working with dynamic, high-growth technology companies is exceptional," said Andre Reitenbach, CEO at Gcore. "Dr. Roesler's track record of steering organisations from the start-up stage through to internationalisation is remarkable. We are confident that his expertise will be instrumental in our continued growth, as we deliver innovative AI, cloud, and edge solutions, creating a smarter, more connected, and secure world for everyone."

About Gcore

Gcore is the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider. Headquartered in Luxembourg, with a staff of 600+ operating from ten offices worldwide, Gcore provides its solutions to global leaders in numerous industries. The company manages its own global IT infrastructure across six continents, with one of the best network performances in Europe, Africa, and LATAM, due to the average response time of 30 ms worldwide. Gcore's network consists of 160+ points of presence around the world in reliable Tier IV and Tier III data centres, with a total capacity exceeding 110 Tbps. Learn more at gcore.com and follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2404331/Dr_Philipp_Roesler.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365207/GCORE_NEW_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gcore-welcomes-international-business-visionary-dr-philipp-roesler-to-board-of-directors-302136354.html