The Hoffman Agency Taps Jenny Fieldgate as European Managing Director

LONDON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hoffman Agency, a global communications consultancy, today announced that Jenny Fieldgate has accepted the role of European managing director.

Previously, Fieldgate worked at Red Consultancy, where she served as managing director over corporate and technology practices.

"Jenny joins our European team at a time when the building blocks are in place to shift into serious growth mode," said Lou Hoffman, global CEO. "Jenny's ambition, experience across many sectors, not just tech, and connections to the London PR scene will serve her well in growing the business."

Fieldgate succeeds Mark Pinsent, who continues to be a senior consultant with the company.

"I am so excited to join this special agency. As one of the few independent global networks, Hoffman's distinctive approach to comms and true cross-market collaboration is a powerful proposition," said Fieldgate. "Mark and the team have built a fantastic foundation in Europe, and I look forward to working with this talented team to drive the next stage of growth."

The consultancy started retooling its global leadership in 2022 with Caroline Hsu's promotion to the newly created role of chief global officer. More recently, the agency named Gerard LaFond as North America MD.

One of the few independent communication consultancies with global reach - 14 offices across Asia, Europe and the U.S. - it projects revenue to tip the $30M mark this year. Beyond the traditional tech sector, the company is finding increasing opportunities to help non-tech companies tell tech-led stories, a dynamic accelerated by artificial intelligence.

The Hoffman Agency (www.hoffman.com) offers its clients the best of both worlds - the high touch of a boutique and the sophistication of services associated with mega shops. While campaigns vary by client and industry, they all share one theme: the creation of content that reflects the tenets of storytelling and what the firm calls storytelling techniques.

