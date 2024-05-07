Anzeige
07.05.2024 | 09:06
Symbio Holdings Limited: Symbio Secures Key License to Enhance Voice Service Offering in Malaysia

SYDNEY, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbio Holdings Limited, a leading voice communications software provider today announced it has been granted the network service provider (NSP) licence by the Malaysian Communications & Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the regulatory authority in Malaysia, further expanding its in-region offering.


The issue of the NSP license to Symbio, as the trusted voice partner in Asia-Pacific, presents opportunities for global service providers and communications innovators seeking scalable, high-availability Tier-1 voice coverage to enter the Malaysian market.

Symbio's Tier-1 voice offering in Malaysia will supplement its existing Tier-1 domestic network in Singapore, both available within its South-East Asia (SEA) Regional Hub, allowing global telecom and technology service providers to cater to customers across multiple countries through a single Symbio interconnect.

Symbio's CEO of Connect Division, Dylan Brown shared "Symbio prides itself on being easy to do business with. For over 20-years we have been providing customers with choice, allowing them to unlock opportunities that serve them best. The issuing of our NSP licence is a key milestone and not common for foreign owned entities. We are eager to work with local carriers as we build out our full Tier-1 capabilities."

Mr. Brown went on to share, "Offering access to multiple Tier-1 domestic voice networks via the SEA Hub further increases speed to market and reduces costs for communication providers without compromising on quality - they do not have to manage multiple interconnections and providers, allowing them to grow, connect and expand in a rapidly digitising region."

The NSP licence comes a year after Symbio launched its initial offering in Malaysia, paving the way for international customers to establish connections within the country through a host of voice services, including the allocation of international numbers.

END

About Symbio

Symbio is a software company changing the way the world communicates.

Our platform delivers the full communication stack, from carrier infrastructure to enterprise collaboration, across multiple Asia-Pacific regions.

We bring together the telecom and software expertise that powers modern communications.

Symbio is part of the Aussie Broadband Group, a fast-growing technology services provider, with a market cap of over $1 billion (AUD) and listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: ABB).

For more information about Symbio visit www.symbio.global

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1600473/Symbio_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/symbio-secures-key-license-to-enhance-voice-service-offering-in-malaysia-302136622.html

