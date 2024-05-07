Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.: Dubai-based Amwal Capital Partners Updates Tech to Drive Growth with Broadridge's Investment Management Solutions

LONDON and DUBAI, UAE, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To drive new growth across its existing and future fund products, Amwal Capital Partners, an independent alternative investment firm based in Dubai, announces it has enhanced its portfolio and trade order management operations with the implementation of investment management technology from global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Amwal Capital is now live on Broadridge's investment management platform, which is providing the firm portfolio, order, and risk management as well as visual analytics, and performance attribution.

"As we expand our product offerings and set our sights on new asset classes, Broadridge's solutions have provided our business with the agility and scalability we need to make our growth plans possible," said Samer Sarraf, Senior Executive Officer and Director at Amwal Capital Partners. "The Broadridge platform has helped us to successfully streamline our operations and allow us to continue delivering on each of our clients' individual requirements. The implementation was quick and the support from the team post-implementation has been exceptional."

"We are delighted to provide Amwal Capital Partners with the technology they need to drive new efficiencies and automate their key processes, allowing them to make better-informed investment decisions and effectively manage their overall risk," said Mike Sleightholme, President of Broadridge International and Head of Asset Management Solutions. "Broadridge is committed to providing world-class operational infrastructure for investment management firms to help them optimize and scale their investment operations so they can focus on improving returns, servicing clients and attracting new capital."

Broadridge's investment management platform includes multi-asset trading, advanced automation capabilities and robust workflow functionality. It automates critical processes across the front, middle and back offices and is catered to an investment firm's wide range of trading needs. The Visual Analytics module is a comprehensive reporting portal and mobile dashboard, offering customizable reporting features and instant insights into trading, portfolios, and operations data. By reducing the time spent on data gathering and manipulation, the platform enables a clearer understanding of portfolio management performance, risk, and historical portfolio construction decisions, and facilitates improved decision-making processes.

The implementation of Broadridge's cloud-based performance and attribution module will enhance the investment firm's analytics capabilities by providing tailored daily performance analytics and calculations. This will elevate performance reporting, increase efficiency, and reduce risk.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit https://www.broadridge.com.

About Amwal Capital Partners

Amwal Capital Partners is an Independent Asset Management Firm set up in 2014, investing in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The team has experience in investing in MENA and have worked together for almost twenty years. During that time, the team has built a very consistent track record having successfully invested across various asset classes in the region.

The Firm has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Amwal Capital Almaliyah, which was set up in 2023 and is based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and is regulated by the CMA*; and, Amwal Capital Partners Limited, set up in 2016 and is based in Dubai, UAE and is regulated by the DFSA.

Learn more at https://www.amwalcp.com/

* Provisional license as of this date

