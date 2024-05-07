Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC: Freepoint Eco-Systems Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Expansion Plans in Europe

Jacco de Haas will serve as Chief Commercial Officer, Recycling Europe

STAMFORD, Conn. and LONDON and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freepoint Eco-Systems International today announced the appointment of Jacco de Haas as Chief Commercial Officer, Recycling Europe. In this role, de Haas will spearhead the establishment of sorting and recycling activities to support the growth of Freepoint Eco-Systems' advanced recycling platform in Europe.

Mr. de Haas brings a wealth of experience to his new position. He previously served as Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer at Interzero Plastics Recycling, one of the largest plastic recyclers in Europe. Before his tenure at Interzero, de Haas spent nearly 20 years in the chemical industry, holding various global commercial leadership roles in esteemed companies such as ICI, Croda, and OQ Chemicals, where he was Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development.

"We are delighted to welcome Jacco to the Freepoint Eco-Systems team," said Oscar Gutierrez, Managing Director at Freepoint Eco-Systems. "The unique combination of his industry expertise in the waste and chemical industries and leadership skills will be immensely valuable as we execute our expansion plans in Europe."

Freepoint Eco-Systems extends a warm welcome to de Haas as he embarks on this new chapter of expansion and industry leadership.

About Freepoint Eco-Systems International Ltd

Freepoint Eco-Systems International Ltd is an affiliate of Freepoint Commodities LLC, a global commodities merchant providing supply chain management services and eco-friendly products and solutions to its customers. Among other things, Freepoint Eco-Systems is in the business of securing supplies of waste plastic that is not being recycled and converting that waste into reusable products via its advanced recycling facilities. Freepoint Eco-Systems is engaged in business operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. More information can be found at www.FreepointEcoSystems.com.

