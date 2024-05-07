Praesidiad takes High Court action against competitor and ex-employees for alleged wrongdoing

LONDON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its subsidiary, Hesco Bastion Limited (Hesco), legal action has been commenced in the High Court in London against Dirickx Systems Limited (Dirickx) and a number of ex-employees of Hesco. The claim involves allegations of misuse of confidential information, breach of employee's duties of good faith, infringement of patent and copyright as well as misrepresentations to customers.

The allegations of wrongdoing include the removal by the ex-employees, either alone or together, of commercially sensitive information, confidential to Hesco.

Hesco is seeking orders from High Court for appropriate injunctions to restrain further infringing activity, an enquiry into damages or alternatively an account of Dirickx's profits as well as payment of its legal costs. A High Court trial in London is expected within 12-18 months.

Dino Koutrouki, CEO, said "Whilst Praesidiad as a business welcomes legitimate competition, it is not prepared to allow the actions of former employees, placed in a position of trust and duty of good faith, to unlawfully take advantage of the foundations of our business in order compete with us.

Hesco has a proud history as a leading innovator. For over 30 years customers have depended on us for original, high quality life safety products conceived, created and developed by us and tested independently to the highest standards. We have a duty to defend our innovation and our brand through this High Court action. Hesco intends to pursue its claims to the fullest degree, and we confidently expect the litigation process will reveal the full extent of wrongdoing of which the above is only a snapshot."

About Praesidiad

PRÆSIDIAD (www.praesidiad.com) owned brands Betafence and Hesco are market leaders in integrated perimeter and physical security solutions. Global Manufacturers of fencing products, defensive barriers, body armor and industrial mesh; manufacturing and supplying protection around the world.

About HESCO

Hesco (www.hesco.com) is a world leader and innovator in defence, perimeter protection and security systems, including defensive barriers, flood barriers, rapid deployment systems, safe haven bunkers and ballistic resistant body armor.

Hesco is synonymous with force protection and is recognised across its industry for its commitment to saving lives, property and the environment, whenever and wherever it is needed.

