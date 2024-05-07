Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.05.2024 | 09:06
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07

[07.05.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.05.24IE00BN4GXL6317,793,600.00EUR0163,822,506.339.2068
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.05.24IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0935,677.4892.8251
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.05.24IE00BMQ5Y557186,600.00EUR019,888,230.03106.5822
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.05.24IE00BMDWWS8543,542.00USD04,817,439.44110.6389
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.05.24IE00BN0T9H7034,839.00GBP03,759,319.35107.9055
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.05.24IE00BKX90X6749,751.00EUR05,161,292.69103.7425
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.05.24IE00BKX90W5025,989.00CHF02,496,284.9696.0516
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.05.24IE000V6NHO664,937,618.00EUR048,461,868.629.8148
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.05.24IE000L1I4R941,645,163.00USD016,948,742.6610.3022
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTINGValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.05.24IE000LJG9WK1684,080.00GBP06,918,868.8210.1141
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD AccValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.05.24IE000JL9SV511,618,514.00USD016,979,180.9010.4906
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged AccValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.05.24IE000BQ3SE474,120,550.00SEK0427,951,025.68103.8577
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged DistValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.05.24IE000LSFKN168,000.00GBP083,502.3510.438
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged DistValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.05.24IE000LH4DDC266,650.00EUR0686,474.4810.2997
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.05.24IE000WXLHR761,919,910.00EUR019,662,555.3210.2414
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACCValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.05.24IE000P7C793027,990.00GBP0287,677.2910.2779
Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACCValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.05.24IE000061JZE260,000.00USD0611,650.5310.1942


Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.