Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07
[07.05.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|17,793,600.00
|EUR
|0
|163,822,506.33
|9.2068
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|935,677.48
|92.8251
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.24
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|19,888,230.03
|106.5822
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.24
|IE00BMDWWS85
|43,542.00
|USD
|0
|4,817,439.44
|110.6389
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.24
|IE00BN0T9H70
|34,839.00
|GBP
|0
|3,759,319.35
|107.9055
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.24
|IE00BKX90X67
|49,751.00
|EUR
|0
|5,161,292.69
|103.7425
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.24
|IE00BKX90W50
|25,989.00
|CHF
|0
|2,496,284.96
|96.0516
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.24
|IE000V6NHO66
|4,937,618.00
|EUR
|0
|48,461,868.62
|9.8148
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.24
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,645,163.00
|USD
|0
|16,948,742.66
|10.3022
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.24
|IE000LJG9WK1
|684,080.00
|GBP
|0
|6,918,868.82
|10.1141
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.24
|IE000JL9SV51
|1,618,514.00
|USD
|0
|16,979,180.90
|10.4906
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.24
|IE000BQ3SE47
|4,120,550.00
|SEK
|0
|427,951,025.68
|103.8577
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.24
|IE000LSFKN16
|8,000.00
|GBP
|0
|83,502.35
|10.438
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.24
|IE000LH4DDC2
|66,650.00
|EUR
|0
|686,474.48
|10.2997
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.24
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,919,910.00
|EUR
|0
|19,662,555.32
|10.2414
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.24
|IE000P7C7930
|27,990.00
|GBP
|0
|287,677.29
|10.2779
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.24
|IE000061JZE2
|60,000.00
|USD
|0
|611,650.53
|10.1942