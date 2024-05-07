



Original-Research: LAIQON AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to LAIQON AG



Company Name: LAIQON AG

ISIN: DE000A12UP29



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 07.05.2024

Target price: EUR 10.00

Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten

Last rating change:

Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Capital increase to secure further growth



On Saturday, LAIQON announced a cash capital increase in order to secure further growth and expects 85% of its 20/24 convertible bond holders to convert into equity by end of May.



The cash capital increase without subscription rights (up to 5.7% or 1.0m shares) priced at EUR 6.25 per share should yield up to EUR 6.25m of gross proceeds (eNuW: c. EUR 6m net proceeds), assuming a full subscription, and is directed at three initiatives:



(1) Investments into efficiency program (eNuW: EUR 1m) should not only smooth internal processes, but more importantly should decrease OPEX while service quality should increase at the same time. In our view, LAIQON's group wide Digital Asset Platform 4.0 (DAP 4.0) already serves as a key enabler for the group's synergies, but with further investments, we see additional synergy potential to be realized.



(2) Expansion and further development of white label partner cooperations and its sales force (eNuW: EUR 4m). In our view, this should enable LAIQON to scale its products and services and offer them to a broader customer base, further securing AuM and thus sales growth.



(3) Implementation of an information security management system (ISMS - ISO 27001), also called the 'banking standard', which should set LAIQON up for a new level of IT security and allows for intensified cooperation with customers and partners such as Union Investment (eNuW: EUR 1m).

Also, the last conversion window of the outstanding 20/24 convertible opened on May 3rd and should close on May 31st. Management expects a 85% conversion rate (20% already converted, 20% held by management and to be converted and 45% of other investors signalling a conversion), implying a casheffective debt repayment of only EUR 0.75m, but also some 670k of new shares to be issued at EUR 4.85.



The cash inflow from the capital increase and the limited cash outflow from the outstanding convertible, should give LAIQON enough maneuverability to execute on the strategic growth initiatives. More importantly, the fact that investors signal interest to subscribe to new shares at a 26% premium to current levels (capital increase) and that 85% of convertible holders will likely convert to equity, shows LAIQON's current undervaluation, in our view.



Thus, we reiterate our BUY recommendation with unchangend PT of EUR 10.00, based on DCF.



You can download the research here:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/29615.pdf

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++



