Dienstag, 07.05.2024
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
GlobeNewswire
07.05.2024 | 09:22
40 Leser
Observation status of Silvano Fashion Group supplemented with additional reason

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-05-07 09:15 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on May 7, 2024 to apply an additional reason for applied
observation status to Silvano Fashion Group shares (SFG1T, ISIN code:
EE3100001751) based on the clause 3.5.4.6 of chapter Supervision of the rules
and regulations (Supervision Rules). 

Observation status will be applied due to information given in stock exchange
announcement made on May 7, 2024, where AS Baltplast announced the decision to
make an offer to acquire all shares of AS Silvano Fashion Group. 

The observation status applied to the company on March 1, 2022 is also still in
force. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
