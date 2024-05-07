DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist (US10 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-May-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 06-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.2775 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2294082 CODE: US10 LN ISIN: LU1407890620 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US10 LN Sequence No.: 319850 EQS News ID: 1897115 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 07, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)