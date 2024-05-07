Mentortain Empowers Learning: Earn While Learning with World Class Mentors

Mentortain is empowering the educational landscape by offering an innovative learning experience that integrates access to world-class mentors, engaging bite-sized videos, elite community engagement, and rewards, all powered by one of the most sophisticated engage to learn and earn systems globally.

This groundbreaking reward based social learning app is transforming the quest for knowledge with its innovative "engage, learn and earn" approach.

Imagine scrolling through a bite-sized video feed where, beyond just entertainment, you stumble upon invaluable insights and advice from renowned professionals. This experience comes with the added perk of earning rewards as you learn, transforming your leisure time into an opportunity for both personal growth and financial gain.



Courtesy of cutting-edge gamification frameworks, Mentortain has found the secret sauce that drives individuals to enhance themselves by absorbing knowledge more quickly and effectively. While traditional online courses often hit a wall with course completion rates and user satisfaction, Mentortain breaks through with a fresh alternative that supercharges the learning experience. This social learning app isn't just about absorbing information; it's about transforming the online learning experience using a defined process that has a track record of success.

The goal is to accomplish key objectives that promise to yield significant user benefits:

Increased learning satisfaction rate

Whether you lean towards a dynamic or a more traditional approach to learning, the app serves up a feast of features to satisfy every learner's preference.

Dynamic learning using bite-sized video content curated by world-class mentors allows everyone to deepen their knowledge in a fun and entertaining manner, and at their own individual pace.



Increased completion rate

Studies revealed that solo learners exhibit a low online learning completion rate of around 2%. However, the introduction of mentors and group learning methods has dramatically increased completion rates, reaching nearly 80%.

Mentortain leverages dynamic, professionally curated content alongside 1-on-1 mentor interactions, facilitating a seamless connection between learners and their mentors. Moreover, it addresses the challenge of short attention spans by presenting valuable information in a direct and efficient bite-sized format.

Increased knowledge assimilation rate

Internal surveys have shown that learners typically retain about 20-30% of their study material. Mentortain is on a mission to drastically improve this statistic, aiming to boost retention rates up to 85%.

At the end of each video a quiz awaits that will test the user's understanding of the learning material.

And for the most dedicated learners, there is an elite squad they can subscribe, to help deepen their knowledge even further by accessing exclusive content through the dedicated Mentor's community forum.

Engage, Learn and Earn

As a SocialFi learning platform, Mentortain presents a unique opportunity for users to earn while they learn.

This novel approach rewards users for their dedication through a distinctive gamified system designed to foster beneficial habits, enhance knowledge retention, and boost learning satisfaction.

Leveraging science-backed gamification mechanics known for their transformative effects in education, Mentortain is leading both innovation and equity. The platform's reward system is designed to benefit both mentors and mentees, ensuring that every interaction on the social learning app is mutually advantageous.

Breaking away from conventional models that overlook or fail to reward community-based efforts, Mentortain recognizes and quantifies every user's contribution, no matter how big or small. This fair reward distribution benefits everyone, from those enjoying free access to premium subscribers.

Users can redeem their points for a variety of rewards, including discounts, exclusive branded merchandise, digital collectibles, unique moments, VIP pass, and 1-on-1 interactions with world-class mentors. This approach not only incentivizes learning but also democratizes the process, making education accessible and rewarding for a broader audience.

Mentortain is set to redefine the landscape of online education, making learning not just a path to personal growth but also a fun and satisfying journey.

About the Founder

Bogdan Ene is a dynamic entrepreneur with a background in engineering and passionate education advocate dedicated to empowering startups through strategic investments and business development.

Being educated at London Business School and London School of Economics, and holding the role of Managing Director at Inventikus, Bogdan Ene leads a hub committed to nurturing innovations and new technologies.



He works closely with founders to drive business development and facilitate access to funding and customers, with partnerships extending from Monaco and the UAE to the US and South Korea, showcasing his commitment to driving growth and innovation on an international scale.

Bogdan plans to channel all his financial energy and passion into Mentortain, aiming to fulfill his life's mission: making a significant, positive impact on global education. His vision is for Mentortain to become a universally adopted app, where anyone around the globe eager to learn and earn can do so while browsing through bite-sized video feeds.

Bogdan believes that education is the cornerstone of harmonious development in all aspects of life and that high-quality education leads to a state of global well-being-a universally desired goal. As Harry S. Truman once said, " Without a strong educational system, democracy is crippled. Knowledge is not only the key to power but also the citadel of human freedom ."

