Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QD5A | ISIN: NO0010892359 | Ticker-Symbol: R6Z
Tradegate
07.05.24
11:44 Uhr
0,949 Euro
-0,051
-5,10 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HYDROGENPRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYDROGENPRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9110,94812:02
0,9230,94512:03
PR Newswire
07.05.2024 | 07:21
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HydrogenPro ASA - First quarter 2024 results

OSLO, Norway, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro ASA (OSE: HYPRO), HydrogenPro, has today reported its financial results for the first quarter.

Achievements and highlights:

  • Secured strategic NOK 82.7m investment from Andritz
  • New board elected, chaired by Dag J. Opedal
  • Cash balance of NOK 185 mill per 31 March 2024 (increased by NOK 24 mill during the quarter)
  • On-going preparations on Salzgitter project - planned completion of manufacturing by Q3 2024
  • Awarded compensated 300 MW FEED study in Texas, USA
  • On-going feasibility study of expansion of electrode manufacturing

Financials (Q1 2023 numbers in brackets):

  • Revenues NOK 4 million (NOK 83 million)
  • Gross profit NOK 0 million (NOK 13 million)
  • Adj. EBITDA NOK -56 million (NOK -16 million)
  • Reported EBITDA NOK -56 million (NOK -17 million)
  • Net result NOK -47 million (NOK -10 million)
  • Order backlog NOK 445 million (NOK 648 million)
  • Cash balance NOK 185 million (NOK 208 million)

Jarle Dragvik, CEO of HydrogenPro, comments: "As we see it, the overall green hydrogen market is developing positively, albeit experiencing some project delays. Across Europe and North America we recognize an increase in new hydrogen projects and players in the industry are becoming more mature. HydrogenPro is well positioned to take advantage of these developments. As the projects are becoming larger and more complex, HydrogenPro has demonstrated its ability to deliver on large-scale industrial projects, making the company a preferred partner for potential customers."

For further information, please contact:

Martin Thanem Holtet, CFO
+47 922 44 902

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hydrogenpro-asa/r/hydrogenpro-asa---first-quarter-2024-results,c3974430

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/21747/3974430/9136bae25bb73471.pdf

HYPRO-Q1-2024-Report

https://mb.cision.com/Public/21747/3974430/ab93b03f2ef29fa7.pdf

HYPRO-Q1-2024-Presentation

SOURCE HydrogenPro ASA

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.