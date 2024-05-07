Figurines Collectibles Market was 7.2 Billion in 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2034 - Product Launch and Non-Action Figurines are Major Trends: Market Decipher

PUNE, India, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Decipher published its latest research report - "Figurines Market Report" estimating figurines industry at $7.2 Billion in 2024, growing at 8.1% CAGR during 2024 to 2034. Action figurines are major products with bobble head and non-action character figurines growing faster. Kpop figurines are gaining ground and getting into the mainstream market.

"Figurines Market is growing at a rate of 8.1% annually with some companies that have even experienced more that 10% of annual growth in 2023. Growing K pop culture is fuelling demand for character figurines. U.S. has been a hub spot for collectibles industry including toy and figurines market. However, recent trends show a growing demand from Asian countries too."

What the Report Offers?

The research report will be a 200+ pages PDF Report with Excel Spreadsheet that includes more than 50 data tables. These data tables offer statistics of each product type for each country with year ranging from 2024 to 2034. The analysis of the Figurines Market offers a comprehensive view, presenting global data along with descriptive insights into the market's focal points, key players, recent developments, strategies, objectives, and prevailing trends. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market's recent expansion and illuminates its informative historical trajectory. Market Data will be offered for each product category as mentioned later in this release along with market forecast from 2024 to 2034. Geographical coverage includes all major countries globally with complete market data breakdown along with statistics on country level.

"Figurines Toys Industry is mostly captured by Action Figure sales. However, recently there has been a rise in share of non-action figures such as such as anime characters, pop culture figurines, collectible statues, vinyl figures, bobbleheads, and other merchandise inspired by popular characters and franchises. Further, non-character-based statues such as vehicles and cars from movies are also being sold by companies dealing with figurine sales."

- Chanradeep Singh (Lead Analyst at Market Decipher)

Data from market research reveals a 14% surge in adults purchasing figurine toys for themselves between 2023 and 2024. However, it's not solely about acquiring new toys; numerous adults are also keen on reconstructing their cherished childhood collections. This uptick in toy purchases among adults is probably driven by a heightened sense of nostalgia. However, engaging in toy collecting necessitates adults to be at ease with allocating funds towards non-essential purchases. Moreover, challenges may lie ahead for the toy industry. Recent slowdowns in its growth stem from consumers cutting back on discretionary spending.

The "Global Figurine Market" study report offers valuable insights into the worldwide market, highlighting key players such as MCA, Good Smile Company, MaxFactory, Alter, Bandai, Funko, Hasbro, Mattel, Kenner Products, Kotobukiya, Kaiyodo, Hot Toys, Aniplex, MegaHouse, Hobbymax, Sideshow Collectibles, and Azone.

Figurines Market Segmentation

Market by Type Revenue $ Billion (2023 - 2034)

Sports figurines

Action figures

Anime figurines

Historical figurines

Comic book figurines

Pop culture figurines

Kpop figurines

Fantasy figurines

Car models

Market by Material Revenue $ Billion (2023 - 2034)

Plastic

Polystone

Resin

ABS POM PVC

Vinyl

Die Cast metal

Other material

Market by Gender Revenue $ Billion (2023 - 2034)

Boys

Girls

Neutral

Market by Sales Channel Revenue $ Billion (2023 - 2034)

Up To 8 Years

9 - 15 Years

15 Years & Above

Market by Sales Channel Revenue $ Billion (2023 - 2034)

Online Manufacturer

Online Retailer

Offline Manufacturer Outlet

Offline Retailer

Secondary Market Online

Secondary Market Offline

Market by Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East Asia & Rest Of World (all regions broken down further into major countries.)

