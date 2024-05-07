25/2024·Trifork Group AG - Interim report for the quarter ending 31 March 2024

|Trifork Group - Interim report for the quarter ending 31 March 2024
Company announcement no. 25 / 2024
Schindellegi, Switzerland - 7 May 2024
Trifork Group reports Q1 revenue growth of 1.4% impacted by fewer working days
First quarter 2024
Comment from CEO Jørn Larsen:
"The business environment continued at a slow pace in the first quarter, as expected. We scaled our marketing activities with strategic partners up significantly in the quarter as part of our strategy of increasing business development efforts in the current business climate. We moved closer to partners such as Apple, SAP, and NVIDIA and received wide public interest for our groundbreaking Apple Vision Pro solutions. We look forward to revealing more cutting-edge solutions in the coming quarters. Several short-term factors, such as the Easter effect and onboarding cost of new Cloud customers, played into making the quarter appear unimpressive from a financial standpoint. We are progressing on our strategic initiatives for 2024, which include selling more of our own software products and platforms, getting our conference activities to run better, and reorganizing our teams and delivery model in Cyber Protection. We look forward to sharing more details about this and our overall strategic and financial aspirations at our Capital Markets Day on 29 May in Copenhagen. Our overall expectation is still that we will show healthy growth and profits for the full year of 2024 and therefore we maintain our guidance."
Financial outlook for 2024 is unchanged from the initial guidance given on 28 February:
Main events in Q1 2024
Results presentation
Trifork will host a results presentation and Q&A session with CEO Jørn Larsen and CFO Kristian Wulf-Andersen today, 7 May 2024 at 11:00 CEST in a live webcast that can be accessed via the following link:
https://trifork.zoom.us/j/98247154489?pwd=emdFR01vMklNZGhLbVU1Q1Q4TWFRZz09
A recording will be made available on our investor website. More information can be found at https://investor.trifork.com/events/.
For more information, please contact:
Investors
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of Investor Relations
frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317
Kristian Dollerup, CCO Trifork Smart Enterprise & Investor Relations
kdo@trifork.com, +41 76 561 1256
Media
Peter Rørsgaard, CCO Fintech & Head of Press Relations
pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494
About Trifork Group
Trifork is a global pioneering technology partner to its enterprise and public sector customers. The group has 1,275 employees across 72 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork's research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than 66 million video views online. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.