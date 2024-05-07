Coloplast A/S: Coloplast strengthens ostomy care portfolio with three significant product launches

The company has received reimbursement approval in the UK for Heylo, the world's first digital leakage notification system, and expands its SenSura® Mio ostomy range with two new products.

As part of our 2025 strategy, Strive25, we set an ambition to significantly raise the standard of care for our users and bring new products to market at a higher pace. I am excited to see that our Innovation unit continues to deliver on this commitment, latest with these three new products in Ostomy Care, says Executive Vice President of Innovation, Nicolai Buhl.

Introducing Heylo

For many people living with a stoma, leakage is a significant physical and mental challenge in their daily life. Heylo is designed to detect potential leakages under the ostomy baseplate, and by notifying users at an early stage it enables them to take action and prevent the leakage from progressing. The product consists of a sensor layer that is attached to the baseplate, a transmitter that is attached to the sensor layer and connects to the user's smartphone via Bluetooth®, and an app that notifies the user at the first sign of leakage and if it continues to spread.

Heylo is the world's first digital leakage notification system and a big step forward in providing more personalised care for our users. I believe Heylo will help users feel more in control, bring peace of mind, reduce their fear of leakage, and ultimately improve quality of life, says Nicolai Buhl.

The first market to launch Heylo will be the UK, where national reimbursement has been granted as of 1 July 2024*.

Introducing SenSura® Mio in black and SenSura Mio Convex Soft with Flex coupling

Coloplast is also expanding its SenSura Mio range with two new products. The company is launching SenSura Mio in black, aiming to provide more product choice for people with a stoma.

We know that having more product choice matters to people adapting to life after stoma surgery and may even help people in accepting their condition. Black is neutral, discreet, and timeless - and our hope is that this new bag will empower users and give them confidence to live life on their terms, says Nicolai Buhl.

The first variants of the SenSura Mio in black will be introduced in key markets over the next six months, starting with Italy, France, Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands in May 2024*.

Coloplast is also launching SenSura Mio Convex Soft with Flex coupling to reach more users that need convexity and 2-piece solutions. This product will be introduced in key markets over the next nine months, starting in Italy and France in May 2024*.

*Heylo, SenSura Mio in black, and SenSura Mio Convex Soft with Flex coupling are medical devices for which CE-mark has been affixed. Product availability is subject to the regulatory process of individual countries and is not guaranteed. These products are currently not available in the US.

Heylo

Heylo is the world's first digital leakage notification system.

SenSuraMio_Black

SenSura Mio in black developed to provide more product choice for people living with a stoma.