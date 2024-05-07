Agillic A/S: ARR Subscriptions and Revenue Subscriptions decreased 4% YoY, while EBITDA improved to DKK 0.6 million

Announcement no. 04 2024

Copenhagen - 7 May 2024 - Agillic A/S

In Q1, ARR Subscriptions decreased 4% YoY and 10% vs. Q4 2023 due to clients' technology consolidations and M&A driven changes. Agillic maintains its 2024 guidance due to expected growth from both existing clients and new sales. Cost changes have been implemented to mitigate risk with 41 employees at the end of Q1 versus 50 at the end of Q4 2023. A slight increase in employees is expected towards the end of 2024 and mainly within Sales.

Key financial and SaaS highlights

Income statement (DKK million) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Change Revenue Subscriptions 12.6 13.1 -4% 12.6 12.2 3% Revenue Transactions 2.2 3.2 -31% 2.2 2.9 -24% Other revenue 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 0.3 - Total revenue 14.8 16.3 -9% 14.8 15.4 -4% Gross profit 12.3 13.0 -5% 12.3 12.6 -2% Gross margin 83% 80% - 83% 82% - Other operating income 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 0.6 - Employee costs -7.4 -7.4 0% -7.4 -13.3 44% Operational costs -4.3 -5.6 23% -4.3 -1.5 -187% EBITDA 0.6 0.0 - 0.6 -1.6 - Net profit -3.4 -2.9 -17% -3.4 -22.4 85% Financial position (DKK million) Cash 7.2 26.9 -73% 7.2 9.8 -27% ARR development ARR Subscriptions 52.2 54.2 -4% 52.2 57.8 -10% ARR Transactions 8.9 17.3 -49% 8.9 12.3 -28% Total ARR 61.1 71.5 -15% 61.1 70.1 -13% Change in ARR (DKK) -10.4 - - -9.0 - - Change in ARR % -15% - - -13% - -

ARR

The decrease in Q1 ARR subscriptions was mainly driven by clients' technology consolidations and M&A driven changes. Agillic expects to have seen most of the impact for 2024 in Q1.

The decrease in transactions is mainly due to clients' seasonality, ARR Transactions decreased 49% YoY and 28% in Q1 vs. Q4 2023.

Total ARR decreased 15% YoY and 13% vs. Q4 2023.

Revenue

Q1 total revenue decreased 9% YoY and 4% vs. Q4 2023, driven mainly by clients' seasonality impacting revenue from transactions.

EBITDA

EBITDA increased to DKK 0.6 million in Q1 2024 (DKK 0.0 million Q1 2023) by adapting the cost structure to current activity level.

Business development

Headcount at the end of Q1 2024 was 41 (vs. 50 at the end of Q4 2023), reflecting that Agillic adapted the cost structure to match the ARR activity. The number, however, is excepted to slightly increase during the rest of 2024 and primarily by focus on investments in the Sales organisation. Cash amounted to DKK 7.2 million at the end of Q1 in line with expectations.

Financial guidance 2024 (unchanged)

Revenue DKK million 62 to 66 EBITDA - 0 to 2 ARR Subscriptions - 56 to 60 ARR Transactions - 10 to 14 Total ARR - 66 to 74

For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO

+45 28 49 18 46

claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

John Norden, Norden CEF A/S

Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements regarding Agillic's future financial situation involve factors of uncertainty and risk. which could cause actual developments to deviate from the expectations indicated. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the presented outlook. Furthermore. some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events. which may prove incorrect. Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in the 'risk management' section of the annual report.

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create. automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen. Denmark. with teams in Germany. Norway. and Romania.

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Appendix: Financial development per quarter

DKK million 2024 2023 2022 INCOME STATEMENT Q1 FY Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 FY Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Revenue Subscriptions 12.6 52.4 12.2 13.6 13.5 13.1 49.9 13.5 13.1 12.2 11.1 Revenue Transactions 2.2 12.0 2.9 3.0 2.9 3.2 16.7 6.0 4.8 3.3 2.6 Other revenue 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 Total revenue 14.8 64.7 15.4 16.6 16.4 16.3 67.0 19.5 17.9 15.6 14.0 Gross profit 12.3 52.2 12.6 13.4 13.2 13.0 49.6 15.5 11.4 11.7 11.0 Gross margin 83% 81% 82% 81% 80% 80% 74% 80% 63% 75% 78% Other operating income 0.0 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 Employee costs -7.4 -36.8 -13.3 -6.4 -9.7 -7.4 -32.5 -9.2 -7.3 -8.0 -8.0 Operational costs -4.3 -14.1 -1.5 -4.5 -2.5 -5.6 -16.3 -5.1 -2.7 -3.7 -4.8 EBITDA 0.6 1.9 -1.6 2.5 1.0 0.0 1.1 1.5 1.4 0.0 -1.8 Net profit -3.4 -27.5 -22.4 -0.4 -1.8 -2.9 -10.6 -2.0 -1.2 -2.7 -4.7



BALANCE SHEET Cash 7.2 9.8 9.8 11.5 18.3 26.9 7.4 7.4 1.8 12.6 7.5 Total assets 51.5 47.1 47.1 64.9 69.0 75.8 52.8 52.8 54.0 58.7 55.4 Equity -23.6 -20.2 -20.2 1.5 1.8 3.4 -15.0 -15.0 -13.2 -12.0 -9.6 Borrowings 24.3 23.7 23.7 23.0 24.2 25.7 24.3 24.3 23.7 26.1 26.4 CASH FLOW Cash flow from operations 0.0 -6.5 -0.6 -2.8 -4.3 1.2 3.1 7.3 -4.9 9.0 -8.3 Cash flow from investments -3.0 -11.7 -2.1 -3.1 -3.2 -3.3 -13.5 -3.3 -3.3 -3.7 -3.2 Cash flow from financing 0.4 20.6 1.0 -0.9 -1.1 21.6 -2.8 1.6 -2.6 -0.2 -1.6 Net cash flow -2.6 2.4 -1.7 -6.8 -8.6 19.5 -13.2 5.6 -10.8 5.1 -13.1 EMPLOYEES & CLIENTS Employees end of period 41 50 50 50 50 46 48 48 47 51 47 Clients end of period 116 122 122 120 120 118 118 118 111 108 105



ARR & SAAS METRICS ARR Subscriptions 52.2 57.8 57.8 56.8 54.9 54.2 54.1 54.1 50.3 49.6 48.5 ARR Transactions 8.9 12.3 12.3 12.1 11.5 17.3 22.6 22.6 19.6 14.6 10.3 Total ARR 61.1 70.1 70.1 68.9 66.4 71.5 76.7 76.7 69.9 64.2 58.8 Change in ARR (DKK) -9.0 -6.6 1.2 2.5 -5.1 -5.2 21.0 6.8 5.7 5.4 3.1 Change in ARR % -13% -9% 2% 4% -7% -7% 38% 10% 9% 9% 6% Average ARR 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 Yearly CAC - 0.2 - - - - 0.1 - - - - Months to recover CAC - 6 - - - - 3 - - - -

Definitions