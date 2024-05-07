With 30 years of experience across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, Hugo Fry will lead Topas' strategic efforts ahead of Phase 2a data readout for lead program TPM502 in celiac disease

Topas Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech company developing novel antigen-specific immune tolerance therapies to treat autoimmune disorders, announced today the appointment of Hugo Fry as its new Chief Executive Officer. Bringing three decades of experience including senior management and executive roles at both large pharmaceutical and innovative biotechnology companies, Hugo has a significant track record in leading companies from early research and development through product commercialization.

"Hugo joins Topas at the right time to provide his broad expertise and strategic direction as we advance our mission of developing novel, disease-modifying treatment options for a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases," commented Erich F. Greiner, Executive Chairman of Topas Therapeutics. "With data from a Phase 2a trial of lead candidate TPM502 in celiac disease expected later this year, we believe Hugo's leadership will drive value for the company and fully leverage the potential of its innovative approach

"Topas is at the forefront of tolerance induction therapy with a cutting-edge nanoparticle technology platform designed to elicit immune tolerization in T-cell-mediated diseases," said Hugo Fry, CEO of Topas Therapeutics. "As I take the helm, I am excited to advance the work of this talented team and look forward to leading Topas' strategic efforts to progress our corporate and clinical development

Hugo Fry has an extensive and diverse career spanning three decades within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, characterized by strategic and leadership roles, including Chief Commercial Officer at Imbria Pharmaceuticals and Chief Business Officer and Managing Director at 20Med Therapeutics as well as CEO of RQ Biotechnology. With a focus on guiding companies toward success, Hugo has previously led R&D, Industrial Affairs as well as Commercial teams and is experienced in licensing, fundraising and forging strategic partnerships. He has also held several executive positions spanning multiple countries, including Managing Director of Sanofi UK and Ireland, and Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for the Sanofi Pasteur MSD joint venture, along with being the Vice-President of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry. Hugo holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from the University of Salford and has completed further studies in Finance at London Business School and Leadership at Duke University.

About Topas Therapeutics

Topas Therapeutics is committed to developing novel disease-modifying treatment options for patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. With a versatile and personalized platform, Topas designs and produces antigen-specific nanoparticle conjugates aimed to elicit immune tolerization in T-cell-mediated diseases. Based in Hamburg, Germany, Topas Therapeutics is led by a seasoned team of biotech/pharma experts and is backed by an international consortium of investors, including BioMedPartners, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, EMBL Ventures, Epidarex Capital, Evotec, Gimv, Vesalius Biocapital III.

For further information: https://topas-therapeutics.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507504752/en/

Contacts:

Topas Therapeutics

Hugo Fry

Chief Executive Officer

info@topas-therapeutics.com



Trophic Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer or Dr. Alison Opalko

+49 (0) 172 861 8540

topas@trophic.eu