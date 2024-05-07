Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Casino joins forces with Octoplay

LONDON, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet has joined forces with leading slot game supplier Octoplay, as part of the company's ongoing mission to provide its players with a high-quality gaming experience.



Since its founding in 2022, Octoplay has quickly become a key figure in the iGaming industry, developing several popular slots. These include Blazing Touch, Twice as Nice, and Spirit Blast, which are among the games that are available to players as part of NetBet's partnership with Octoplay.

NetBet's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "At NetBet we understand the widespread popularity of slots. That's why we're thrilled to be partnering with Octoplay, a company that has dedicated itself to creating a series of highly enjoyable slot games. We believe this will be a positive step forward in our mission to provide our players with an excellent gaming experience, and we look forward to our players enjoying all that these games have to offer."

NetBet players can now explore the thrilling new titles from Octoplay by visiting the official NetBet website.

About NetBet.com

For 20 years, NetBet has delivered the ultimate online casino and sportsbook experience for its players across the globe. Alongside sports betting and casino, players have also enjoyed Lotto, Live Casino, and Poker products. With access to multiple languages across all its registered markets, thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet has evolved into one of the world's favorite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.com or contact: press@netbet.com

About Octoplay:

Octoplay develops the very finest online casino games and delivers them via its market leading proprietary RGS platform. Founded in October 2022, with the single goal of making the world's best slots, we are on a mission to smash through all previous standards of player enjoyment. It isn't the graphics, the math, the features or the audio that matter. It's the fun of it, and that's where we excel.