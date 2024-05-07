Hardman & Co Research

Q&A on City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Funds under management boosted by positive inflows



07-May-2024 / 10:27 GMT/BST

Analyst interview | Investment Companies

Q&A on City of London Investment Group | Funds under management boosted by positive inflows

City of London Investment Group (CLIG) is the topic of conversation when Brian Moretta, analyst at Hardman & Co, joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

With CLIG recently announcing its third quarter FUM update Brian talks through City of London Investment Group's main features, its marketing and inflows, fund performance and the financial results.

City of London Investment Group plc is an established asset management group that invests primarily in closed-end funds.

