Clerkdata Limited Liability Company: ForeclosuresDaily.com Releases Probate Real Estate Investing Webinar With Al Nicoletti Esq.

Probate Houses at Wholesale Prices

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Foreclosuresdaily.com has been one of the nation's leading off-market real estate resources for investors since 2004. Al Nicoletti Esq. webinar is a free registration event sponsored by ForeclosuesDaily.com's latest monthly webinar on May. 7, 2024, at 6 p.m. EST.

Al Nicoletti

Mr. Nicoletti is a practicing attorney. His practice focuses on Probate, Quiet Title, Partition, Trust Administration, and Real Estate Litigation. He has a no-nonsense approach and is dedicated to positive, quality results. The Law Offices of Al Nicoletti work with real estate investors, agents/brokers, and other real estate professionals.

Real estate buying and selling is the most significant transfer of wealth. Unfortunately, circumstances such as probate motivate sellers to sell below retail. The wholesale real estate market consists of off-market leads off the retail grid. Mr. Nicoletti is a national speaker recognized for helping investors navigate the wholesale real estate market.

Contact Information

Joseph Montagna

Marketing Director

joe@foreclosuresdaily.com

1-813-563-0005 ext. 4

SOURCE: Foreclosuresdaily.com

View the original press release on newswire.com.