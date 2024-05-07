UK-based Contract Research Organisation (CRO) Gentronix a leading specialist toxicology firm based at Alderley Park has been awarded the King's Award for Enterprise after achieving a triple-figure revenue growth following rapid expansion in international markets.

Gentronix recorded total growth of 239% in overseas earnings over the past three years, with the percentage of total sales exported rising from 71% to 81% over the same period, driving revenue to in excess of £10m per annum. The US has been a particularly strong area of growth and this market now makes up almost half of the firm's international business, with demand continuing to increase across North America.

As a result of the business's success and enhanced overseas trading, Gentronix has received a prestigious King's Award for Enterprise for 2024, marking its success in the area of International Trade.

Along with its UK and US client base, Gentronix also supplies its services to a growing number of international customers including in the EU, Switzerland and Japan.

To support this exceptional growth, the business has also expanded laboratory space at its home at Alderley Park in Cheshire by 30% an additional 5,000 sq. ft and increased its headcount to 67, with further investment continuing in 2024 and 2025. Its workforce supports the needs of seven of the top 10 global pharma companies.

Gentronix's growth and expansion has further strengthened its ability to support clients in meeting their regulatory requirements, identifying potential hazards within project pipelines and managing risk for their materials.

Its ongoing growth strategy and rising global demand for its services has also enabled it to create more than 30 new job opportunities for scientists in the North West of England in the last three years.

CEO at Gentronix, Matt Tate, said: "The past three years have been extremely successful for the business as we continue on our long-term growth journey, and it has been especially satisfying to provide our services to new customers across the globe.

"We remain committed to offering best-in-class toxicology services to our expanding client base, whilst creating more opportunities for talented scientists in the North West, without whom we wouldn't have been able to achieve any of this.

"To be recognised with a King's Award is a fabulous achievement and is testament to the exceptional work that the entire team has put into realising our growth ambitions and cementing our credentials as a truly international business."

As a leading predictive toxicology CRO, operating from its GLP laboratory base at Alderley Park, UK, Gentronix's work helps develop safe products used by millions of people around the world including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, fragrances, foods, flavours, personal care products and cosmetics.

