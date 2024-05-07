Calibre Mining Corp.: Calibre to Provide an Update on the Valentine Gold Mine and Host Its First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on Wednesday, May 15, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) ("Calibre" or the "Company") will provide an update on its 100% owned, fully funded Valentine Gold Mine located in Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada on Wednesday May 15, 2024. Valentine remains on track to reach production during H1, 2025. In addition, the Company will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 after the market close and management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results and yearly outlook on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 10:00 am ET.



Conference call and webcast details as follows:

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Time: 10:00 am ET Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pdog5ire (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pdog5ire)

Instructions for obtaining conference call dial-in number:

All parties must register at the link below to participate in Calibre's Q1 2024 conference call. Register by clicking https://dpregister.com/sreg/10187404/fbebde150c (https://can01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fdpregister.com%2Fsreg%2F10187404%2Ffbebde150c&data=05%7C02%7Cjreid%40calibremining.com%7Ceda7d7b11cae43a76a3d08dc4825b039%7Ca1a3e47a7cb24f6ca1cd26ceaecf2db7%7C0%7C0%7C638464573936563903%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=PDFSWtcAEl4bpP7haeLRF4k%2BW1QBEz9DK4dJNWe7WnE%3D&reserved=0) and completing the online registration form. Once registered you will receive the dial-in numbers and PIN number for input at the time of the call.



The live webcast and registration link can be accessed here and at www.calibremining.com (http://www.calibremining.com) under the Events and Media section under the investors tab. The live audio webcast will be archived and available for replay for 12 months after the event at www.calibremining.com (http://www.calibremining.com). Presentation slides that will accompany the conference call will be made available in the investors section of the Calibre website under Presentations prior to the conference call.

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Newfoundland & Labrador in Canada, Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darren Hall"

Darren Hall, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Ryan King

SVP Corporate Development & IR

T: 604.628.1012

E: calibre@calibremining.com (mailto:calibre@calibremining.com)

W: www.calibremining.com (http://www.calibremining.com)

Calibre's head office is located at Suite 1560, 200 Burrard St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3L6.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: the Company's expectations toward higher grades mined and processed going forward; statements relating to the Company's 2024 priority resource expansion opportunities; the Company's metal price and cut-off grade assumptions. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Calibre's control. For a listing of risk factors applicable to the Company, please refer to Calibre's annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2023, and its management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2023, all available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Calibre's forward-looking statements such as potential sanctions implemented as a result of the United States Executive Order 13851 dated October 24, 2022.



Calibre's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to managementat such time. Such assumptions include but are not limited to: the Company being able to mine and process higher grades and keep production costs relatively flat going forward; there not being an increase in production costs as a result of any supply chain issues or ongoing COVID-19 restrictions; there being no adverse drop in metal price or cut-off grade at the Company's Nevada properties. Calibre does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.