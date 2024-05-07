Yard Force, a leading innovator in the Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) market, is excited to announce the availability of its groundbreaking product, the REVOLA robotic mower, on ALDI Online.

The REVOLA robotic mower is a revolutionary product that redefines smart lawn care. It emerges not only as an efficient grass-cutting tool but also as a solution to longstanding challenges in the industry.

Key Features of the REVOLA Robotic Mower

Virtual Boundary Navigation System: The REVOLA is equipped with an Advanced Positioning and Navigation Technology (APNT) system, ensuring accurate and reliable navigation. It uses satellite positioning for global location awareness, path planning algorithms for efficient route optimization, ultrasonic sensor for proximity sensing, and VSLAM (Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) technology for real-time visual mapping and positioning. This technology plays a crucial role in overcoming obstacles, providing flexibility, and ensuring a robust navigation experience even under challenging conditions. Addressing Existing Pain Points: The REVOLA addresses common challenges faced by traditional virtual boundary robot mowers. Unlike its counterparts, the REVOLA's VSLAM technology allows it to cut accurately even when the satellite signal is weak. This results in a seamless and trouble-free mowing experience for users, eliminating the frustrations associated with traditional navigation limitations. Enhanced Safety Features: Safety is a top priority for the REVOLA, as validated by TÜV Rheinland tests. The REVOLA mitigates risks through its intelligent obstacle recognition and detection system, realized by an integrated ultrasonic sensor and RGB camera. This system ensures that the mower can identify obstacles, including stones larger than 10 cm, and take appropriate actions to navigate around them, promoting a safe mowing process and protecting both the mower and the surrounding environment. Superior Features in its Class: The REVOLA is suitable for lawns up to 3,000 m² and returns to the charging station when the battery is low. Thanks to the mulching system with 3 sharp blades, the grass cuttings can be used as natural fertilizer. Gradual cutting height adjustment from 3.6 7.6 cm is also available.

The REVOLA robotic mower is a testament to Yard Force's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. With its advanced features and user-friendly design, the REVOLA is set to redefine the standards of lawn care.

For more information about the REVOLA robotic mower, visit ALDI Online or the Yard Force website.

About Yard Force

Yard Force is a renowned name in the Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) market, known for its innovative and high-quality products. The company is committed to providing efficient and smart solutions for lawn care.

Link: https://www.aldi-onlineshop.de/p/maehroboter-revola-mit-gps-und-kamera-101021543/?searchQueryId=6e9c610eaac6ad3aeacdb692b8538778

