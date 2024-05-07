Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.05.2024
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
GlobeNewswire
07.05.2024 | 12:34
First North Denmark: Scape Technologies A/S - observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN               Name

DK0061114246    SCAPE TECHNOLOGIES



The company is given observation status because the company's board of
directors has decided to propose at the general meeting a removal from trading
of the company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. 

According to rule 6.1.3 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 7 May 2024.



__________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Issuer Surveillance, tel.+45 33 77 03 33.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
