First North Denmark: Scape Technologies A/S - observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0061114246 SCAPE TECHNOLOGIES The company is given observation status because the company's board of directors has decided to propose at the general meeting a removal from trading of the company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. According to rule 6.1.3 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 7 May 2024. __________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Issuer Surveillance, tel.+45 33 77 03 33.