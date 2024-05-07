Atos International: Eviden reinforces its end-to-end cloud offering with new CloudSecOps Center, an integrated center of Cloud security services, in Timisoara, Romania



Eviden reinforces its end-to-end cloud offering with new CloudSecOps Center, an integrated center of Cloud security services, in Timisoara, Romania

Complements Eviden's three Cloud Centers launched last year

Paris, France and Timisoara, Romania - May 7, 2024 - Eviden, the Atos Groupbusiness leading in digital, cloud, big data and security today announces the launch of its new CloudSecOps Center in Romania. Located in Timisoara, this innovative service center combines cloud and security capabilities, offering customers a unique portfolio of cloud services.

Part of Eviden's global network of Cloud Centers and connected with its 17 SOC (Security Operation Centers) managed by over 6,500 security specialists, the CloudSecOps Center in Romania will deliver advanced security operations for cloud services, compliant with European Union regulations.

This new center is part of Eviden's network of Cloud centers, making four in total (Engineering, Migration, Operations and Security) supporting customers worldwide at every stage of their cloud journey, from cloud migration and continuous optimization to accelerating innovation, all protected under the umbrella of cybersecurity. The project involves a close collaboration of Eviden's OneCloud and Big Data & Security business lines to design, develop and deliver solutions, supporting Eviden's approach for end-to-end cloud services at scale for its customers.

"In a world where technology is the heartbeat of innovation, the Cloud SecOps Center in Timisoara stands as a beacon of excellence, merging the prowess of Eviden's cloud and cybersecurity expertise to forge a fortress of cloud security." said Chris Moret, Global Head of Cybersecurity Services at Eviden, Atos Group.

"This center is a testament to the mastery of cloud technology, ensuring that all data is secure and compliant. With over 120 experts, it's a part of a global network that's setting the standard for cloud services. Here, expertise isn't just about using the cloud; it's about wielding it with finesse to secure business impact in all manner of applications and services while delivering trust to our customers." said Steve Midgley, Head of Cloud, Eviden, Atos Group.

Dominic Fritz, Mayor of Timisoara: "Technology is crucial for democracy. It plays a huge role, both as a threat but also as a solution. Digitalization in public administration is crucial for preserving trust in our governments and in the system of democracy. That's why your Cloud Center is so important. Although your clients are not only in the public sector, your solutions are really and absolutely a crucial contribution to preserving democracy and good public life, not just in Romania but all over the world."

The center is committed to providing high-performance cloud services, alongside security solutions developed through a scalable delivery model, based on partnerships with global players as well as regionally relevant partners. The Eviden CloudSecOps Center is strategically positioned to facilitate the provision of complete digital security and cloud services, bringing added value to customers and will continuously grow, depending on the requirements and needs of each customer.

CloudSecOps Center - Located in Timisoara, Romania, this innovative service center combines cloud and security capabilities, offering customers a unique portfolio of cloud services.





Cloud Migration Center - delivered from Pune, India, this best-in-class center, aligned with hyperscaler best practices, delivers migration and modernization services, leveraging IP, assets, resources and best practices.





Cloud Engineering Center - delivered from Bydgoszcz, Poland, engineering cloud automation at scale, this center is an inclusive platform enabling customers to design, collaborate and create accelerated, innovative solutions and applications to solve complex challenges. Customers can leverage repetitive and automated patterns to automate the provision of cloud resources so that they may more rapidly map and match workloads to resource available and deploy new projects.





Cloud Operations Center - delivered from Bangalore, India, this center delivers native CloudOps services, and IaaS and PaaS1 managed services, all based on global standards. This is in addition to FinOps and GreenOps to ensure continuous optimization and efficient use of the cloud, both in terms of reducing carbon footprint and optimising costs.





