Promobi Technologies Private Limited: Scalefusion Teams Up with B2M, for Enhanced Device Management Intelligence

PUNE, India, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion - its unified endpoint management solution - has now entered into a strategic partnership with B2M Solutions. This collaboration enables organizations to harness enhanced intelligence, to proactively manage their field-deployed mobile devices.

B2M Solutions is the creator of Elemez, a product designed to provide the actionable intelligence needed to proactively minimize downtime of on-field devices and maximize the ROI from the frontline workforce. By providing insightful data points around the usage and performance of mobile devices, applications, and network connections in the field, in real-time, Elemez brings in the much-needed visibility in enterprise mobility.

Partnering with Scalefusion, Elemez adds intelligence to mobile device management. With this bundled solution, customers can leverage lower costs and improve their overall TCO of enterprise mobility, by obtaining advanced analytics into the business-critical devices.

"We're thrilled to partner with B2M Solutions. At Scalefusion, our customers obtain real-time insights into battery status, data usage, storage capacity, and connection quality through our DeepDive analytics. With B2M's Elemez, they get even more detailed reports on device and application usage, license allocation, lost devices, proactive real-time battery health, and device, network and data performance," said Amit Ponam, Sales Director - North America. "Together, we're providing a robust solution that equips operations teams with the tools to manage their mobile devices more efficiently and make informed decisions," he added.

"Our 6th Annual State of Enterprise Mobility Survey of IT leaders and Frontline workers shows, less than 2% of IT leaders say their MDM/EMM is giving them the insights and intelligence needed to proactively find and fix problems as they occur," said Gary Lee, CEO of B2M Solutions. "When we combine this lack of visibility with IT leaders' critical need for reliable mobile devices, batteries, apps, and network connections in the hands of their workers, it drives a second stat from our survey showing that almost 100% of IT leaders see value in an intelligent MDM/EMM solution like announced today from Scalefusion and B2M."

For more information about this partnership or to request an evaluation, please visit: https://scalefusion.com/

About Scalefusion

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion UEM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS and digital signage, and apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS, Windows and Linux devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.



More than 8000 companies worldwide are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services and others.



For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com

Scalefusion on LinkedIn

Contact: swapnil@scalefusion.com

About B2M Solutions

B2M Solutions is a global software company dedicated to improving the deployment and reliability of enterprise mobility. Our flagship product, Elemez, provides real-time Enterprise Mobility Intelligence, which proactively detects and resolves mobile device and application issues negatively impacting your employees and business. Unlike traditional enterprise mobile software management tools used for MDM, EMM, and UEM, Elemez takes a proactive approach by monitoring and measuring mobile devices, applications, batteries, and network connections in real time. This approach empowers enterprises to proactively prevent and avoid problems, boost enterprise mobility's reliability and performance, and significantly reduce the True Cost of Ownership of mobility, delivering tangible value to your business. Founded in 2002, B2M is a privately held company with global headquarters in London, UK, with North American headquarters in Atlanta, GA., USA. For additional information, visit www.b2msolutions.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846160/Scalefusion_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scalefusion-teams-up-with-b2m-for-enhanced-device-management-intelligence-302138030.html