Health Informatics Leader Joins Vizzia Technologies' Board of Advisors

Petrena Saunders, Grady's First Chief Nursing Informatics Officer (CNIO)

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Vizzia Technologies, an industry leading software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare organizations, has appointed national healthcare executive and consultant Petrena U. Saunders to the company's Board of Advisors.

Ms. Saunders, MSHI, BSN, RN, LSSGB, CPHIMS, is Founder and Managing Principal of Anertep. She has held a progressive series of clinical and informatics leadership roles for prestigious healthcare institutions, including:

VP and Chief Health Informatics Officer (CHIO) at Trinity Health of New England & NY, one of the largest Catholic health care systems in the nation with 100+ hospitals.

VP of Nursing Quality Excellence and the first Chief Nursing Informatics Officer (CNIO) at Grady Health System, one of the country's largest safety-net health systems.

Director and RN positions at Carilion Clinic (250+ sites), Ardent Health Services (30 hospitals), and Northside Hospital (delivers more babies than any other U.S. hospital).

"Vizzia provides clinicians with real-time data analytics, which produces meaningful results for prominent health systems nationwide," said Petrena Saunders. "I look forward to advising Vizzia as they continue to develop innovative data solutions to improve patient care and healthcare efficiency."

Petrena earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from Austin Peay State University and a master's in Health Informatics from the University of Illinois. Her certifications include a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt (LSSGB) and is a Certified Professional in Healthcare Information and Management Systems (CPHIMS®).

"We are honored to have Petrena's thought leadership on health informatics trends," said Andrew L. Halasz, CEO of Vizzia Technologies. "Her extensive clinical experience and valuable insights are a welcomed addition to our distinguished Board of Advisors, which includes the CIO of Piedmont Healthcare, former CEO of GE Healthcare and other senior leaders from respected global organizations."

About Vizzia Technologies

Vizzia Technologies delivers real-time location systems (RTLS) and advanced process improvement solutions for several of the largest hospitals and health systems in America. Its innovative InVIEW? software platform provides real-time, actionable data and process visibility, empowering hospitals to enhance efficiencies and patient care. Visit the Website and follow on LinkedIn for more information.

