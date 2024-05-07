Cemex Ventures: Construction Companies to Host the Industry's Biggest Competition and Network for Startups

Construction Startup Competition 2024 searches for the brightest startups from around the world to disrupt the industry and make construction more sustainable, efficient, and on time.

Venture Capital and Construction companies Cemex Ventures, Caterpillar, Dysruptek by Haskell, Ferrovial, Hilti, VINCI Group's Leonard, NOVA by Saint-Gobain, Trimble, and Zacua Ventures are hosting the biggest competition for startups in the construction industry.

Startups can apply to the Competition from May 7- June 30, 2024.

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Today marks the start of Construction Startup Competition 2024, the biggest competition, network, and platform for startups in the construction and cleantech industries. Prominent industry players and venture capital firms Cemex Ventures, Caterpillar, Dysruptek by Haskell, Ferrovial, Hilti, VINCI Group's Leonard, NOVA by Saint-Gobain, Trimble, and Zacua Ventures are launching the open call for innovative startups worldwide as hosts of the 8th edition of Construction Startup Competition.

CSC_2024_logo

Construction Startup Competition 2024 logo



Construction Startup Competition promotes innovation, collaboration, and technology adoption with solutions that fall under the competition's 4 focus areas: Green Construction (sustainability), Enhanced Productivity (efficiency), Construction Supply Chain (on time), Future of Construction (disruptive). It is also an invaluable tool for startups to network with potential clients and partners, earn capital, pilot in global markets, and pitch to active industry investors and potential business partners. This year, 3 winners will receive cash prizes at Pitch Day, the final competition milestone, held at Trimble Dimensions User Conference on November 11-13, 2024.

Over the last 7 years, Construction Startup Competition has been a launching pad for almost 3,000 startups to facilitate fundraising and gain recognition. The competition has named 36 winners, which have collectively raised more than US$396M in financing. More than one third of winners have received investment from and/or are working with one or more of the competition hosts, and 3 Contech acceleration programs use the competition as a qualified pipeline to build their cohorts.

"Every year we receive hundreds of applications from Contech and Cleantech startups, some of which have gone on to become big names in the industry, receive hundreds of million dollars in investment, and commercialize and expand their companies," said Gonzalo Galindo, Head of Cemex Ventures.

As the construction sector demands change, the biggest innovators are saying to startups, "Let's build something bigger together!" Contech & Cleantech startups looking to showcase their solution can take the next step and apply today: https://www.cemexventures.com/constructionstartupcompetition

Contact Information

Mari Gherardi

Communication & Marketing

mari.gherardi@cemexventures.com

SOURCE: Cemex Ventures

View the original press release on newswire.com.