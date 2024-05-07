BPGbio, Inc., a leading biology-first AI-powered biopharma that focuses on oncology, neurology, and rare diseases, today announced its participation in both the US Pharma Partnering Summit, scheduled for May 14-15, 2024, in San Diego and the EU Pharma Partnering Summit taking place May 22-23, 2024 in Basel, Switzerland.

BPGbio's executives, including Daniel Elliott, Board Member and Chief Commercial Advisor, plan to share details of the company's commercial ready assets. Of particular note is progress in advancing BPM31510-IV, their lead drug candidate, which is currently enrolling in Phase 2b trial for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and in Phase 2b trial design for pancreatic cancer as well as being studied for a range of other aggressive cancers. BPM31510 acts by targeting the mitochondrial machinery and tumor microenvironment (TME) to create a metabolic shift in cancer cells, leading to cancer cell death. BPM31510 has already received Orphan Drug designations from the U.S. FDA for both GBM and pancreatic cancer. BPGbio is also exploring a late stage trial with BPM31510-IV/oral for primary coenzyme Q10 deficiency, an ultra-rare, potentially life threatening disease that affects the brain, muscles, and kidneys in afflicted patients.

"The clinical trial success of our lead candidate, BPM31510, underscores the value of our biology-first approach and the decade plus we have spent refining our approach to AI-powered drug discovery," said Niven Narain, PhD, CEO of BPGbio. "Our team is looking forward to meeting with potential partners in the biopharma industry who want to join us in bringing our novel therapeutics to patients in need or leveraging our AI-capabilities to support their development activities."

The executives will also provide insights into the company's growing portfolio of therapeutic targets and candidates, including their novel E2 Degrader Platform, which have been identified through BPGBio's proprietary AI-powered NAi Interrogative Biology Platform. This platform identifies targets, biomarkers, and drugs and assists the development team through both the development and clinical trial stages. The NAi Platform is now commercially available to pharma, academic, and government organizations. The platform operates a clinically annotated, longitudinal 100,000+ patient/sample biobank, uses domain specific AI models to analyze multi-omics data with the world's current fastest supercomputer, Frontier, at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), making it the only fully integrated high-performance computing (HPC) platform in the biopharmaceutical industry for AI-driven target nomination, discovery, and molecule design.

BPGbio's therapeutic pipeline also includes drug candidates for epidermolysis bullosa (EB, orphan drug), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC, orphan drug), sarcopenia, solid and liquid tumors, Huntington's disease (orphan drug) and Parkinson's disease.

The company's diagnostic pipeline includes its prostate diagnostic test pstateDx, as well as tests being developed and validated for the detection of Parkinson's disease (ParkinsonDx), pancreatic cancer (PancDx), breast cancer, and liver disease.

About BPGbio, Inc.

BPGbio is a leading AI-powered clinical stage biopharma and diagnostics company focused on oncology, neurology, and rare diseases. The company has a deep portfolio of AI-developed pipeline of therapeutics, including several in late-stage development. BPGbio's novel approach is underpinned by NAi, its proprietary Interrogative Biology Platform, protected by over 400 US and international patents; one of the world's largest clinically annotated non-governmental biobanks; and exclusive access to the most powerful supercomputer in the world. With these tools, BPGbio is redefining how patient biology can be modeled using unbiased AI. Headquartered in Boston, the company is at the forefront of a new era in medicine, combining biology, data, and AI to transform the way we understand aging, human performance, and diagnose and treat disease. For more information, visit bpgbio.com.

