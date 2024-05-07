ShipFlex from Locus Expands Global Carrier Network to Over 160 Carriers, Enhancing Multi-Carrier Parcel Management Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus.sh , a global AI-powered integrated logistics management SaaS company, announced its global carrier network for ShipFlex (its innovative multi-carrier parcel management solution) now has over 160 carriers. This significant expansion reflects ShipFlex's continued commitment to redefining flexibility and efficiency in logistics for shippers globally.

"By efficiently broadening our carrier network globally, ShipFlex stands out as a marketing-leading offering that has the agility to cater to shippers' fulfillment needs across diverse geographies, industries, fulfillment models, and fleet types, among other variables crucial to shippers," said Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Locus.

For retail, manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies that outsource their deliveries, ShipFlex stands out as a powerful ally as it optimizes fulfilmment operations across captive, contracted, outsourced and even hybrid fleets. "These sectors prize end-to-end optimization of operations and costs to deliver exemplary customer experiences. By automating decision-making around selecting third-party delivery providers, ShipFlex empowers shippers to meet both current and future demands efficiently across diverse fleet types used by these industries," added Rastogi.

ShipFlex automates multi-carrier deliveries tailored to specific business constraints regarding cost, speed, and efficiency. The platform simplifies the logistics of sourcing additional capacity and assigning shipments, all from a single dashboard.

The solution enhances dispatch flexibility with its capacity to integrate various carriers easily. It provides end-to-end visibility of the order journey, including real-time status updates and customer notifications, ensuring a top-notch post-purchase experience and minimizing delivery re-attempts.

About Locus

Locus' order-to-delivery AI-powered dispatch and transport management software helps enterprises transform their logistics from cost centers to revenue generators through advanced optimization algorithms and intuitive workflow automation. Backed by GIC Singapore, Tiger Global, and Qualcomm Ventures, it has helped 200+ global customers across industries - Unilever, Nestle, BlueDart-DHL, etc. - execute over 1 billion deliveries across USA, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent.

