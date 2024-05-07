dsm-firmenich shareholders approve all resolutions at Annual General Meeting 2024

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland, and MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich, the leading innovator in nutrition, health, and beauty, announces that its shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting today, including the Consolidated Financial Statements as well as the Sustainability Report 2023.

Key highlights include:

Thomas Leysen was re-elected and confirmed as Chairman of the Board.

Patrick Firmenich, Sze Cotte-Tan, Antoine Firmenich, Erica Mann, Carla Mahieu, Frits van Paasschen, André Pometta, John Ramsay, Richard Ridinger and Corien Wortmann were re-elected to the board.

The board thanked Pradeep Pant for his distinguished service. Pradeep, who joined the board of DSM in 2016 and later served on the board of dsm-firmenich, did not stand for re-election as he reached the statutory age limit.

Shareholders approved the dividend of €2.50 per share. The dividend will be paid as of May 16, 2024, and the last trading day with entitlement to receive the payment is May 8, 2024.

Shareholders approved a maximum total amount of remuneration of €3,651,947 for the Board of Directors for the year through the 2025 AGM.

Shareholders approved a maximum total amount of remuneration of €39,494,136 for the Executive Committee for the financial year 2025.

Carla Mahieu, Thomas Leysen, Frits van Paasschen and André Pometta were re-elected to the Compensation Committee. The board intends to appoint Carla Mahieu as Chair of the committee.

KPMG was re-elected as auditor.

The shareholders in attendance, together with the votes represented by independent proxy, represented 77.78% of shares.

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people.

