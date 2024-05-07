Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.05.2024
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
WKN: A2DUUY | ISIN: CA30252U3038
07.05.2024 | 13:14
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT to Participate in Rivemont MicroCap Technology Special

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. ("FLYHT" or the "Company") (TSX-V:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) today announced that it will participate in the Rivemont Investments MicroCap Technology Special taking place in Montreal on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Kent Jacobs, President and Interim CEO is scheduled to host a presentation followed by a Q&A session. Details for the live public presentation are below.

DATE: Tuesday, May 14, 2024

TIME: 4:35 PM MT (6:35 PM ET)

LOCATION: L'Espace 914, 914 Notre-Dame Quest, Montreal, H3C 1J9

REGISTRATION: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/billets-cocktail-5a7-rivemont-microcap-special-technologie-883787079947

All existing and prospective shareholders are invited to attend the conference to learn more about the Company. For more information, please email investors@flyht.com or flyht@fnkir.com.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products, AFIRS. Solutions include an aircraft satcom/interface device that enables cockpit voice communications, transmission of aircraft data both while inflight via satellite and post-flight via 5G, real-time aircraft state and fleet status analysis, and preventative maintenance solutions. FLYHT's hardware products can also be interfaced with FLYHT's proprietary relative humidity sensors to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FNK IR LLC

Alana Forbes

Matt Chesler, CFA

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

403.291.7437

646.809.2183

investors@flyht.com

mchesler@flyht.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
