Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W6ST | ISIN: BMG067231032 | Ticker-Symbol: A07
Tradegate
07.05.24
10:55 Uhr
13,940 Euro
-0,280
-1,97 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,06014,20014:47
14,10014,16014:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2024 | 13:22
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Avance Gas agrees one-year Time Charter for Chinook

Hamilton, Bermuda

May 7, 2024

Avance Gas Holding Ltd ("Avance Gas" or the "Company") (OSE: AGAS) today announce that it has extended the variable Time Charter for the VLGC Chinook (built 2015) expiring July 2024 by one year with an energy major. The new Time Charter period thus aligning with the drydocking window for the ship expected to take place mid-2025.

For further queries, please contact:

Media contact:
Øystein Kalleklev, CEO,
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

Investor and Analyst contact:
Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO,
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

ABOUT AVANCE GAS
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and owns sixteen LPG VLGC ships consisting of twelve modern VLGCs including four dual fuel LPG VLGCs and four dual fuel MGCs capable of carrying full ammonia cargo for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com (https://nor01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avancegas.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Crandi.navdal%40avancegas.com%7C15f72af91522484dba9008dc6e808415%7C73cb7203e06f49e08fa31680d8406af5%7C1%7C0%7C638506745443398353%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=HGCnBR73iEl%2Ba9M8h7ret7peovu2%2Bp6KBxyfy1jQxYc%3D&reserved=0).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.