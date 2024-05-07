Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), is excited to announce its selection as a winner of a 2024 TiE50 Award and the prestigious 2024 TiE50 Showcase Judges Choice Award. This sixteen-year-old awards competition is a part of TiEcon, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs. Omni Design Technologies was specifically recognized for its Swift data converter solutions that are pivotal in enabling high speed data delivery to power the data economy.

"Omni Design Technologies is thrilled to announce that we have won a TiE50 award and the prestigious TiE50 Showcase Judges Choice Award. These awards recognize the transformative impact of our market-leading Swift data converter solutions, which are crucial for enabling high-speed data delivery that powers the data economy. It marks an exciting milestone in our journey," said Dr. Kush Gulati, President, and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. "We are excited to join this highly selective group of companies that has consistently been at the forefront of innovation-many of which have become unicorns and publicly listed entities. This honor also acknowledges the dedication and talent our team brings to our mission every day, as well as the support and trust our customers place in us for their critical projects."

"Companies from diverse fields and at various stages submitted their applications to our prestigious TiE50 Awards, showcasing innovation and disruption. Omni Design Technologies was not only a TiE50 award winner at TiEcon 2024 but was also a TiE50 Showcase Judges Choice awardee," said Kumar Sripadam, Co-Chair TiE50. "TiE50 is our way of giving visibility to creative emerging growth companies and connecting them with our sponsors, partners, and investors in the TiE ecosystem," echoed Anand Jagannathan, also a Co-Chair.

The TiE50 awards were officially presented to the winners during a ceremony on May 2nd 2024. For more information, please go to https://www.tiecon.org/tie50/

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power IPs, from 28nm down through advanced FinFET nodes, which enable differentiated system-on-chips (SoC), in applications ranging from 5G, wireline and optical communications, LiDAR, radar, automotive networking, AI, image sensors, and the internet-of-things (IoT). Our Swift ADC and DAC data converter IPs range from 6-bit to 14-bit resolution and from a few MSPS to more than 100 GSPS sampling rates. Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaboration with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California with five design centers globally.

