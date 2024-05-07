Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2024) - AVANTI GOLD CORP. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X37) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ian MacLean, former Vice President of Investor Relations at B2Gold Corp., has been appointed as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer effective May 6, 2024.

Ian MacLean

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6873/208210_5dd8cd9134229a30_002full.jpg

Ian MacLean has over 25 years of experience in the mining industry, where he has played key roles in the formation and success of several mining ventures, demonstrating an aptitude for driving transformative growth and cultivating sustainable shareholder value. He has a proven track record of collaborating with Board members, senior executives, technical management, government officials, and investors to facilitate corporate development, governance, and risk management.

Most recently, Mr. MacLean was a co-founder and Vice President of Investor Relations at B2Gold Corp. He spent 15 years on the executive team that built B2Gold from a private exploration company in 2007 into a world-class international senior gold producer with a current market capitalization of approximately CDN$4.5 billion.

In 2001, Mr. MacLean joined Bema Gold Corporation (B2Gold's predecessor Company), where he rose to Vice President of Investor Relations, orchestrating comprehensive communication strategies and serving as the primary liaison for key stakeholders. During his tenure, he contributed to the growth of Bema Gold from a market capitalization of approximately $83 million in 2001 to approximately $3.0 billion when it merged with Kinross Gold Corporation in 2007.

Mr. MacLean began his career in 1997 as an Investor Relations representative for Nevsun Resources Corporation, a respected gold miner in Africa, acquired by Zinjin Mining in 2018. Mr. MacLean was also a co-founder and Board member of Rolling Rock Resources Inc., which owned the Monument Bay gold project in Manitoba, Canada, now being explored by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

"As Chairman of the Board, it gives me great pleasure to welcome Ian MacLean as the new CEO of Avanti Gold," commented Sir Samuel Jonah, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Ian brings a wealth of experience in the mining industry. His strategic vision and management expertise make him the ideal leader to steer Avanti Gold towards continued growth and success."

"I am honored to accept the role of CEO at Avanti Gold Corp. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with Sir Samuel Jonah and the rest of the Board, as well as with the experienced technical team, to drive shareholder value through exploration success and strategic initiatives," said Ian MacLean, CEO of Avanti Gold.

Mr. MacLean replaces Dr. Colin Porter, the Company's former CEO. Dr. Porter will continue to serve as a member of the Board and Technical Consultant of the Company. The Company thanks Dr. Porter for his service and commitment to the Company's success.

About Avanti Gold Corporation

Avanti Gold Corporation is a mineral exploration company working on a Tier-1 gold opportunity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC"), located in the Fizi territory of South Kivu province, in the DRC. The Misisi Gold Project (or the "Project") has a contained Inferred Mineral Resource of 3 million ounces of gold at 2.16 g/t as reported in the Company's National Instrument 43-101 technical report on the Misisi Gold Project (the "Technical Report").

The Project is located 250 kilometers south of Bukavu, the provincial capital of the South Kivu Province, in the DRC. The Project is comprised of three contiguous 30-year mining leases, valid until 2045, covering 133 square kilometers of prospective exploration ground along the 55-kilometre-long Kibara Gold Belt. The Kibara Belt is a well-known metallogenic province and hosts a number of other deposits including the Twangiza (5.1 Moz oz Au, source: S&P Global) and Namoya (1.9 Moz, source: S&P Global) gold mines. The Project is host to the Akyanga deposit, which is the subject to Inferred Resource of 40.8 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.37 grams per ton gold containing 3.11 million ounces.

On behalf of the Board of Directors.

For more information on Avanti Gold Corp., contact info@avantigoldcorp.com or +1 604 808 6300.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208210

SOURCE: Avanti Gold Corp.