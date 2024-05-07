Right On Brands, Inc. Moving to New Corporate Offices and Warehouse Complex to Accommodate Accelerated Growth Plan

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:RTON) ("RTON or the "Company"), a fully reporting SEC company and a leading developer of a diverse range of hemp-based and THCA products and new non-THC products announced today that is has secured a lease on at new 7,200 square foot warehouse and office facility. These new facilities are in the fast-growing area of Fate, Texas and located at 3723 FM 551 in Fate.

Jerry A Grisaffi, Chairman and CEO of RTON stated, "Because of our rapid growth over the last year, we needed more space to store and ship product. With the opening of the new stores, and the growth we are projecting, it drove us to expand our offices and warehouse space. In the new facility, we will be fulfilling all store and internet orders. We plan on adding a podcast studio space and training facility."

The Company has several more stores in the works and remains on track to have 25 operating stores by the end of 2024. These stores will be a combination of corporate owned and franchise locations.

About ENDO Brands:

ENDO Brands, Humbly Hemp®, and ENDO Dispensary & Wellness Neuro Science Research Centers Inc, California Best Products, they all share the same goal of providing our customers with the best products in the health and wellness space. As the field of health and wellness products expand, Right on Brands will be there with industry leading wellness Products. Endo Brands has 10 operating stores. The other 3 stores should be operating soon.

About Right on Brands:

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp-based products smokables, oils and topical products. We will soon be adding a line of non-cannabis product to our health and wellness line. There are 12 stores in Texas and 1 in Florida.

Right on Brands remains committed to operating within the bounds of legal compliance, emphasizing that its products are legal in all 50 states. The company's expansive product line, combined with a robust strategic growth plan, positions Right on Brands as a key player in the burgeoning hemp and THCA markets.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date.

