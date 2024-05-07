Scepter Holdings, Inc.: Scepter to Hire Jeff Campbell - an experienced executive within both social media and sports to become CEO

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:BRZL), announced that Jeff Campbell, a seasoned executive with deep experience in both social media and sports, will become the CEO of Scepter upon closing of the merger with the Ballengee Group. Prior to closing, Mr. Campbell will act as a consultant to Scepter.

Mr. Campbell served as CRO of Fitlab for 4 years. During that time, the integrated fitness platform grew to $100mm in Annual Recurring Revenues via organic growth and strategic acquisition. Previously, he served as CEO of Geographic Farming, a digital media agency, where he grew annual revenue 400% in under 2 years, before selling to the venture capital firm, RenRen. He was also President of UFC Fit and began his career working for the sports agent, Leigh Steinberg.

I believe that the combination of sports management with social media management and an adaptive AI influencer technology to help maximize both is the future of this industry. I am thrilled to be joining Scepter on the ground floor of this evolution and leading it to reach its potential, said Mr. Campbell.

To be able to attract a seasoned executive and visionary such as Mr. Campbell to lead this company forward is very exciting and is continued proof that our strategy for growing Scepter is the right one, said Adam Nicosia, CEO and Chairman of Scepter.

About Ballengee Group

Ballengee Group is a full-service sports agency representing athletes in the MLB, UFC and more. Ballengee Group brings together a preeminent lineup of experienced agents, lawyers, and business executives who have unmatched experience in all areas of an athlete's career. This includes contract negotiation, marketing deals, public relations, and strategic partnerships. With decades of experience representing world champions and global icons, Ballengee Group offers 150+ years of experience in the industry.

About AdaptAI

AdaptAI uses exceptional technology to leverage data and identify influencers to deliver the most profitable results for client brands.

The AdaptAI platform is a Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) based AI system that creates a proprietary 'data fingerprint' for client products data and even the entire company and, then matches them with influencers best positioned to succeed in promotion. AdaptAI also leverages AI to determine which influencers will generate the most attention - in specifically curated audiences.

AdaptAI analyzes proprietary data gathered by influencers for each specific campaign as additional feedback to inform ongoing promotions and to further refine its algorithm and monetize accumulated data.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings manages the marketing of products, data and companies through its AdaptAI software platform that efficiently matches products with the influencers that will generate the best results. Data from these transactions is accumulated and analyzed to fine tune AdaptAI and to provide even more revenue for its clients. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods, and seeks to leverage its expertise with AdaptAI to create a global platform that will capitalize on data as an asset and efficiently match it with appropriate influencers.

