Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2024) - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTCQB: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE) (the "Company" or "York") is pleased to announce positive results from channel sampling at its Rare Earth Elements Bottom Brook projects' newly discovered "Bottom Bank REE Prospect"; Newfoundland and Labrador.

Bottom Bank Prospect Channel Sampling Program

The Company is pleased to report assay results from its late summer 2023 channel sampling program. The Company previously reported (July 31st, 2023, Press Release) high-grade grab sample values from the newly discovered Bottom Bank showings ("BB showings"), which are situated over 750 metres to the south-southwest of the U3 showings on its Bottom Brook project. A total of 17 channel samples of 0.2-1.5 metres in length were collected for a total of 16.9 metres of channel sampling from two separate trenches. Samples were sent to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) for Rare Earth Elements-Niobium-Zirconium-Yttrium-Tantalum-Uranium-Thorium-Beryllium-Phosphate-Tin Assay ICP-OES and ICP-MS package.

Highlights Include:

Samples 116676-116678: 3m at 1.38% TREO ("Total Rare Earth Oxide"), (including 1m at 2.28% TREO).

Samples 116679-116682: 4m at 0.87% TREO.

Sample 116686: 1.5m at 1.07% TREO.

Sample Number Channel Length (m) TREO % 116670 1 0.44 116671 1 0.27 116672 1 0.11 116673 1.5 0.06 116674 1 0.13 116675 1 0.05 116676 1 1.07 116677 1 2.28 116678 1 0.79 116679 1 0.92 116680 1 0.93 116681 1 0.44 116682 1 1.19 116683 1 0.09 116684 0.7 0.21 116685 0.2 0.66 116686 1.5 1.07

Table 1: York Harbour's Channel Sampling Assay Results from its Bottom Brook Project, Newfoundland & Labrador

Conducting Channel Sampling Program at York Harbour's Bottom Brook Rare Earth Elements Project, Newfoundland

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3326/208199_7e4ed9fd743eb86e_001full.jpg

York Harbour's CEO & President, Blair Naughty, comments, "We are encouraged by these promising results from our recent channel sampling at the Bottom Bank Rare Earth Elements Prospect. These outcomes not only affirm the potential of our Bottom Brook Project but also start a new chapter under my leadership. I recognize the challenges our shareholders have navigated through, and while acknowledging areas for improvement, I remain optimistic as many of you about our future. As the largest shareholder, deeply committed to our collective success, I am focused on steering York Harbour towards sustained growth and value creation. Our commitment is to leverage the strengths of our core projects and enhance shareholder value through meticulous exploration and strategic planning. With additional technical expertise now on board and a renewed understanding of our key projects, we are poised to aggressively pursue development. Thank you for your continued trust and support as we advance our promising projects and build a robust future together."

Bottom Brook Rare Earth Elements (REE) 2023 Sampling Program

Diamond drilling at the 100%-owned Bottom Brook Rare Earth Elements ("REE") ("Bottom Brook") project in Newfoundland was concluded in early December 2023. A total of 1,701 metres of drilling was completed over 10 drill hole locations.

The drill program aimed to test the depth and strike extent of the high-grade mineralization identified by the Company's spring/summer 2023 trenching, geological mapping, and channel sampling program.

The 2024 York Harbour Metals geological team has recently completed a review and re-examination of the Bottom Brook REE diamond drill program data and drill core. The review determined that additional sampling was warranted, resulting in an extra 120 samples being identified and cut from the drill core, in addition to the 447 previously cut core samples. Samples have been sent to Actlabs for REE-Niobium-Zirconium-Yttrium-Tantalum-Uranium-Thorium-Beryllium-Phosphate-Tin Assay ICP-OES and ICP-MS package. Assays are pending.

Update from the York Harbour Copper/Zinc/Silver VMS Project

York Harbour Metals' Copper/Zinc/Silver Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") Project technical team has been actively assessing and re-interpreting the York Harbour project. The team has compiled, digitized, and re-modelled the historical and recent project data collected to date. The team is currently consulting and collaborating with geological and other professionals from other disciplines to assess the project and determine the best way forward to unlock the projects value for the Company's shareholders.

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P. Geo., a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About York Harbour Metals

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTCQB: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE) is an exploration and development company focused on two high-grade projects in Newfoundland. The York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project is located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook in Newfoundland. The Company intends to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and explore new massive sulphide targets.

The Bottom Brook Critical Metals Project, covering 15,150 hectares, is located next to the Trans Canada Highway and is just 27 km from the deep-water port at Turf Point.

For further details on York Harbour Metals, please reach out via email to info@yorkharbourmetals.com or call +1-236-513-4653. You may also visit the Company's website at www.yorkharbourmetals.com for past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by management.

