Pacer ETFs ("Pacer"), the leading U.S. issuer in free cash flow ETFs*, has announced the launch of three Cash Cows UCITS ETFs. This will give European investors access to some of the firm's most successful strategies through the Euronext Dublin Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Exchange, in accordance with UCITS regulations:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 UCITS ETF [COWZ]

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 UCITS ETF [ICOW]

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend UCITS ETF [GCOW]

"By entering the European market, we aim to serve a broader demographic of investors and advisors who are looking to tap into the opportunity these free-cash-flow focused funds offer," says Sean O'Hara, President of Pacer ETFs Distributors.

The Cash Cows Series has over $35 billion in assets following a year of notable performance and 118.2% growth in assets in 2023. This growth is largely spurred by the series' standout ETF, COWZ, which grew from $12.5 billion to $20 billion in 2023. The success of these strategies catapulted Pacer's total assets to over $43 billion after entering 2023 with just over $19 billion.

"Our entrance into this new market is more than just geographical expansion; it's a step forward with our advisor community, sharing innovative strategies that have defined our firm allowing investors to achieve their financial goals," adds Bruce Kavanaugh, EVP Portfolio Manager of Pacer.

The UCITS ETFs are sub-funds of the Pacer ETFs ICAV, the firm's Dublin-based collective asset-management vehicle authorized and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

To learn more about Pacer UCITS strategies and fund offerings, visit paceretfs.com/library/ucits/.

About Pacer ETFs

Pacer ETFs is a strategy-driven exchange-traded fund provider with 47 ETFs and over $43 billion in assets under management (as of 05/01/2024). For more information, please visit PacerETFs.com.

*Source: Bloomberg. Number one in net flows across free cash flow based ETFs in the U.S. from 12/31/22-12/31/23.

Disclosures

This is a marketing communication. This material contains information relating to the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 UCITS ETF, the Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend UCITS ETF, the Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 UCITS ETF (the "Funds"), sub-funds of Pacer ETFs ICAV (the "ICAV") with different classes of shares which is authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland and established as an undertaking for collective investment in transferrable securities pursuant to the European Communities (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) Regulations, 2011) as amended in Ireland.

This is not a contractually binding document and its issuance is not mandated under any law or regulation of the European Union [or the United Kingdom].

This marketing communication does not include sufficient detail to enable the recipient to make an informed investment decision. Therefore, we recommend that you obtain detailed information about the Fund (including further information on the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund) from the Prospectus, key information document (PRIIPs KID) and key investor information document (UCITS KIID) as appropriate for your relevant jurisdiction, along with other fund related materials before making any decision to invest in the Fund.

These documents are available free of charge from www.paceretfs.com and can also be obtained from our EEA centralised facilities agent, DE Facilities Limited, 33 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland or from the following distributor: Pacer Financial Inc.

Pacer Cash Cows ETFsTM and Cash Cows Index are registered trademarks of Index Design Group, LLC.

2024, Pacer Financial, Inc.& Pacer Advisors, Inc., All rights reserved.

