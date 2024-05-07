voxeljet AG (OTCMKTS: VJTTY) (the 'Company', 'voxeljet', or 'we'), a provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today released selected financial information related to the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. This information is unaudited.

Components for new extremely large 3D printer for GE Wind Energy, VX9000 (picture taken at voxeljet HQs in Germany)

HIGHLIGHTS 1Q2024

Best first calendar quarter for revenue and gross profit in the Company's history

Total revenues for 1Q24 increased 15.6% YoY to kEUR 6,956 from kEUR 6,015 in 1Q23

Total gross profit for 1Q24 increased 49.6% YoY to kEUR 2,868 from kEUR 1,917 in 1Q23

Total gross profit margin for 1Q24 increased to 41.2% from 31.9% in 1Q23

Systems segment revenues for 1Q24 increased 15.9% YoY to kEUR 3,660 from kEUR 3,159 in 1Q23 gross profit margin increased to 38.0% in 1Q24 from 33.5% in 1Q23

Services segment revenues for 1Q24 increased 15.4% YoY to kEUR 3,296 from kEUR 2,856 in 1Q23 gross profit margin increased to 44.9% in 1Q24 from 30.0% in 1Q23



Dr. Ingo Ederer, Chief Executive Officer of voxeljet, commented: "Revenue for the first quarter 2024 increased by 15.6% and came in at 6.96 million euros- that is a good result and marks a new record for first quarter revenue. Gross profit margin increased to 41.2% in the first quarter this year from 31.9% in the first quarter 2023- that is an even better result. We are making good progress with the development and assembly of the extremely large 3D printer prototype for GE Wind Energy. The build area of the new binder-jetting printer is more than 70 square meters. To my knowledge that is at least an order of magnitude larger than systems from other players in the industry."

In High Speed Sintering (HSS), we successfully printed full jobs (z-direction 400mm) in TPU. The part quality was good and the unpacking and powder removal was unproblematic. At the Nike R&D site in Beaverton, Oregon USA, we installed a TPU conversion kit to their existing VX200 HSS.

ORDER BACKLOG FOR 3D PRINTERS

31 March 2024 31 March 2023 Order Backlog value (kEUR) 6,090 5,536 Number of printers in order backlog 8 8 Note: unaudited

As production and delivery of our printers is generally characterized by lead times ranging between three to nine months, the conversion rate of order backlog into revenue is dependent on the equipping process for the respective 3D printer as well as the timing of customers' requested deliveries.

ABOUT VOXELJET

voxeljet's roots reach back to the year 1995 with the first successful dosing of UV-resins. In the context of a "hidden" project, initial 3D-printing tests are performed at the Technical University Munich. Our company was founded on May 5, 1999 as a spin-off from TUM in Munich with a clear vision in mind: to establish a new manufacturing standard by developing new generative processes for the series-production of complex components using 3D printing. In the beginning, operations are launched with four employees at the TUM. Today, we are a globally acting, leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand 3D printed parts to industrial and commercial customers. Components manufactured with the help of our technology are flying in space, make mobility more efficient and the production of new engineering solutions possible. Visit our website www.voxeljet.com, and follow us on Linkedin, or on Twitter.

